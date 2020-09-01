The MJS Groupe & Ferrari Of Long Island Debut 'Casa Ferrari - Hamptons'

EAST HAMPTON, N.Y., Sept. 1, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- This weekend The MJS Groupe came together with Ferrari of Long Island and The Baker House 1650 to debut the new Ferrari F8 Spider at 'Casa Ferrari - Hamptons'

The F8 Spider made a splash as it was revealed to a socially-distanced crowd in Giallo Modena, a striking yellow. Showcasing Ferrari's ability for unique customization the car also featured blue brake calipers, brilliant silver forged wheels and finished with an extended-leather interior in Blue Sterling and a complimenting Giallo Modena stitching. The event, at which attendance was limited to a very select group of Ferrari VIPs, influencers and press was held at the elite The Baker House 1650 in East Hampton. The East Coast concept for Casa Ferrari-Hamptons came as the notable Pebble Beach Concours d'Elegance announced its postponement along with several other regional Concours d'Elegance events.

Staged throughout the estate, guests arrived to the sunken gardens for an Aperativo Al Fresco from a selection of premium spirits including Out East Rosé and Á L'EST Champagne and also sipped hand-crafted cocktails topped with the iconic Ferrari Cavallino featuring Simple Vodka constructed by Shaken or Stirred. Notable brands like Jimmy Choo were in attendance with a stunning display and their Choo-To-You van serving as a luxury on-the-go showroom. Pretty Rugged Gear, a sustainable faux-fur fashion house had a boutique lounge under the properties' 300 year-old wisteria. Guests also perused a selection of Ferrari-themed art curated by Aced Gallery. A selection of fine faire was provided by Ian Duke's Southampton Social Club and Union Sushi & Steak and guests had the pleasure of tasting specialties directly from hands of Chef Michele Casadei Massari who showcased items from his menu at Lucciola which features premium ingredients like Urbani Truffles. In the Cohiba lounge, guests were able to explore the world of elite cigars overseen which was overseen by Rand Luxury. During the formal unveiling, the F8 Spider was displayed alongside two Tailor Made 488s as spectators were welcomed to explore each model. All vehicles gleamed following a hand-detailing by ProShine Hamptons.

A Hamptons event isn't complete until guests also recieve a handsome gift bag, which contained a hand-crafted model of the Ferrari F8 Spider encased in a Carbon Fiber and the official Ferrari Lithograph. Additional items included the Mediterranean Beach Towel by Frette, premium vehicle polishing cloths by ProShine Hamptons and a selection of the Cohiba Royale Cigars.

