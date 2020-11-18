The Miller Law Firm Recovers $2.5 Million For Hayes Valley Homeowners Association In Only 5 Months

SAN FRANCISCO, Nov. 18, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The Miller Law Firm has recovered $2.5 Million for a Hayes Valley homeowners association for construction defect related damages. The 63 residential and eight commercial unit condominium community was 5 years old when the Board of Directors filed a claim against the builder, seeking damages to repair violations of residential building standards on behalf of the Association.

Concerned with the stagnant negotiations with the Builders' insurance counsel, the Board of Directors turned to The Miller Law Firm as specialty construction defect counsel to expedite the resolution and settlement of their claim, resulting in over $39,000 per unit recovered for their Association. With the assistance of Hon. Richard Kramer (Ret.) of JAMS, the case settled only 5 months after The Miller Law Firm was engaged.

According to Senior Partner Rachel M. Miller, "It is not uncommon for Boards of Directors to come to us for a second evaluation of their construction defect claim. In this case, targeted mediation efforts with the Builders' insurance counsel resulted in the sufficient funds needed to help restore this young community."

States Founding Partner and CEO Thomas E. Miller, "Taking a smart approach in our testing and investigation efforts, as well as our refined mediation strategy, increased the pressure on the insurance carrier to pay out a much higher settlement than what was originally offered to the Board of Directors in earlier mediation negotiations. The significant difference in the recovery will allow for the HOA to rebuild and maintain its distinction in this vibrant young neighborhood."

Celebrating 40 years of practice, The Miller Law Firm ( www.constructiondefects.com) continues to be California's construction defect authority and leading resource for San Francisco homeowners, Boards of Directors, and community management. Their legal treatise, Handling Construction Defects, now in its fourth edition, remains the definitive practice guide for lawyers, mediators, arbitrators and judges. Their consumer guide, Home and Condo Defects: A Consumer Guide to Faulty Construction, aids and assists homeowners, board members and association management companies in pursuing legitimate claims against builders and their insurance companies.

Media Contact: Rachel Miller(415) 437-1800 Rachel@constructiondefects.com

View original content to download multimedia: http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/the-miller-law-firm-recovers-2-5-million-for-hayes-valley-homeowners-association-in-only-5-months-301176146.html

SOURCE The Miller Law Firm