The Miller Law Firm Recovers $140,000 Per Unit For Long Beach Condominium Association In Only 10 Months

LONG BEACH, Calif., Sept. 14, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The Miller Law Firm has recovered $140,000 per unit for the Oceanside Homeowners Association only 10 months after filing a complaint for construction defects.

The Long Beach condo association completed in 2012 by LB Cypress Properties, LLC, and Global Construction Inc., was 8 years old when the Board of Directors hired The Miller Law Firm, specialty defect counsel, to preserve their investments against sub-standard construction. The defects included significant distortions of window frames, major water intrusion at window locations, corrosion of doorframes, elevated deck waterproofing issues, cracked tiles at private decks, reverse sloping at private decks resulting in interior unit flooding, water intrusion at various locations of the building resulting in corrosion, rusting and staining, and excessive cracking throughout the building.

According to Senior Partner Rachel M. Miller, "Boutique, luxury condo buildings are not immune to shoddy workmanship and construction defects. Had these beachfront owners and its Association Board of Directors not held the builder and its insurance responsible, they would have faced hundreds of thousands of dollars in special assessments or the use of HOA reserve funds for significant repair needs. They now have the funds to restore their community and preserve their owners' investments."

Says Founding Partner and CEO Thomas E. Miller, "By focusing on expert investigations and early mediation efforts via video conferencing during the Covid pandemic, our firm was able to resolve this case in less than 1 year. The settlement payout from TIG Insurance Company will be used to restore this beachfront property to the luxury units that the Oceanside owners believed they were buying."

Celebrating 40 years of practice, The Miller Law Firm ( www.constructiondefects.com) continues to be California's construction defect authority and leading resource for homeowners, Boards of Directors, and community management. The newly released 3 rd Edition of, Home and Condo Defects: A Consumer Guide to Faulty Construction (2021), was written to aid and assist homeowners, board members and association management companies in pursuing legitimate claims against builders and their insurance companies. Contact Communications Director Sara Brown for more information on how to receive a copy. ( Sara@constructiondefects.com)

The Miller's legal treatise, Handling Construction Defects, now in its fourth edition, remains the definitive practice guide for lawyers, mediators, arbitrators and judges.

Media Contact: Rachel Miller(800) 403-3332 Rachel@constructiondefects.com

View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/the-miller-law-firm-recovers-140-000-per-unit-for-long-beach-condominium-association-in-only-10-months-301376487.html

SOURCE The Miller Law Firm