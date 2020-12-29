The Millennia Companies® Closes On $27.5 Million In Financing For The Renovation Of Peace Lake Towers In New Orleans

CLEVELAND, Dec. 29, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The Millennia Companies® (Millennia) has closed on $27.5 million in financing for the acquisition and renovation of 131-units of affordable housing for seniors and persons with disabilities at Peace Lake Towers in New Orleans, Louisiana.

For seniors and persons with disabilities, affordable housing is especially critical, says Frank T. Sinito.

The rehabilitation includes a comprehensive renovation of the six-story, mid-rise apartment complex. Upon completion, residents will enjoy renovated one-bedroom apartments and amenities such as a community center, arts activity space, library, computer lab and fitness room.

The construction scope encompasses enhanced security features and upgraded heating, cooling, mechanical and electrical systems. Additionally, the plan calls for the installation of a new roof, windows, and doors. Inside, crews will install energy-efficient appliances and eco-friendly materials for countertops and cabinets.

"For seniors and persons with disabilities, affordable housing is critical. Since the supply of affordable housing for this population is declining while demand is increasing, we are proud to provide residents with quality housing and a community enriched with services," says Frank T. Sinito, Chief Executive Officer, The Millennia Companies®.

Millennia anticipates that construction will begin in the coming weeks and take 14 months to complete. Crews will renovate vacant units first and relocate households onsite as the construction is completed in phases. Residents pay 30 percent of their income toward rent, and rent will remain affordable well into the future as it is subsidized for at least 20 years by a federal Project-Based Section 8 contract.

The following partners provided financing and resources for this transaction: RedStone (lender), Aegon (syndicator), Louisiana Housing Corporation (Bond and Tax Credit Issuer), the United States Department of Housing and Urban Development Southwest Field Office and the City of New Orleans. Also engaged in this project are Marous Brothers (general contractor), Hooker DeJong, Inc. (architecture firm), Millennia Housing Development, Ltd. (developer), and Millennia Housing Management, Ltd. (management agent).

About

Founded in 1995, The Millennia Companies® manages a diverse portfolio of over 30,000 apartments in 275 communities across 26 states. In 2020, Millennia ranked #3 on the Affordable Housing Finance (AHF) list of Top 50 Affordable Housing Owners, #7 on the AHF list of Top 10 Companies Completing Acquisitions, and #18 on the Multi-Housing News list of Top Developers.

