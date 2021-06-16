The Mill Launches Program To Attract Remote Workers To Bloomington, Indiana, Bucks Trend Of Offering Cash

BLOOMINGTON, Ind., June 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Today The Mill, a nonprofit center for entrepreneurship and coworking, announced the launch of Bloomington Remote, a program offering free coworking membership and additional benefits to attract remote workers to move to Bloomington, Indiana.

"Remote workers bring fresh talent and energy to our community," said Pat East, Executive Director of The Mill. "The pandemic caused many people to rethink how and where they want to live. It's the perfect time to shine a spotlight on Bloomington's creative, independent spirit. The Mill can help remote workers connect quickly to their new home."

Program participants receive lifetime free coworking at The Mill, a renovated historic building with a distinctive sawtooth roof and over 280 members. Applicants must live outside of Indiana, have full-time remote employment, and be willing to move within six months.

"Bloomington Remote builds on our city's recognition as Indiana's 2020 Rising Tech City. Bloomington is a place where diverse, tech-skilled people want to live and work," said Mayor John Hamilton. "We are very excited to welcome remote workers into our thriving community."

In May, the nonprofit group TechPoint awarded Bloomington with the Mira Award for Rising Tech City and noted that Bloomington has excelled in creating a quality of life that is attracting new talent to the region. Indiana has emerged as a competitive state for tech as major companies like Salesforce have chosen to locate headquarters there.

"As people look for new homes outside the legacy tech hubs, some cities try to stand out with cash incentives," East remarked. "We're looking for people who will be happy here. For them, Bloomington has that 'just right' Goldilocks factor. You don't have to get on the highway to go to the gym, your kids' school, or a peaceful spot in nature. You can enjoy world-class culture, great food, exciting sports. You can afford to own a home and to travel. The payoff is a very high quality of life and a community of smart, creative people."

Bloomington Remote offers ongoing networking events and concierge onboarding to ensure remote workers connect quickly. The program includes banking discounts, volunteer service opportunities, and other benefits.

Bloomington is home to Indiana University and its top-rated music, business, environmental policy, and informatics schools. A Democratic stronghold, Bloomington is known within Indiana for its highly educated and socially conscious culture, college basketball, recreational boating, and 60-block entertainment and arts district.

The Mill launched Bloomington Remote, sponsored by Velocities, to grow the local talent pool and showcase Bloomington to the national tech community. See details on eligibility, benefits, and program application at BloomingtonRemote.com.

About The Mill

The Mill ( https://www.dimensionmill.org/) is southern Indiana's largest coworking space. Its mission is to spark Bloomington's innovation economy by launching and accelerating startups, and its vision is to become Indiana's center of gravity for entrepreneurship.

