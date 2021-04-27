The MICHELIN Guide Reveals 10 New Bib Gourmands In Chicago

CHICAGO, April 27, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The MICHELIN Guide released its list of 58 restaurants in Chicago that earned the Bib Gourmand distinction, featuring 10 new additions. This announcement precedes Chicago's star revelation on Thursday, April 29.

Bib Gourmand restaurants offer a full menu of a starter, main course and dessert, making it possible to order two courses and a glass of wine or dessert for around $40 or less (tax and gratuity not included).

Here's the list of new Bib Gourmands, with inspector notes from each restaurant:

Chef's Special Cocktail Bar (Bucktown)

Owner Jason Vincent is responsible for this wonderful and enjoyable Chinese American throwback where nostalgia is at the forefront of this concise menu.

Ciccio Mio ( River North)

The menu offers bold flavors and hearty portions. Pastas are made in-house, and first timers will want to sample the lasagna Bolognese rotolo.

Joe's Imports (West Loop)

This Italian kitchen highlights ingredients and textures in comforting plates such as cacio e pepe finished with Sichuan peppercorns and lemon rind.

Kasama (Bucktown)

Chefs Tim Flores and Genie Kwon, both formerly of Oriole, offer a contemporary restaurant dedicated to Filipino cuisine and spectacular pastries.

Mama Delia (Bucktown)

The kitchen team is focused on cooking that is both ingenious and satisfying. Pulpo canario is served with confit baby potatoes and chicharrón-infused olive oil.

Munno Pizzeria & Bistro (Andersonville)

The Neapolitan-inspired pizza may not be made in the traditional wood-burning oven, but those electric deck ovens still manage to turn out deliciously puffy and lightly charred crusts.

Perilla (West Loop)

Chef Andrew Lim's forte lies in his contemporary take on familiar Korean food. Here you will find tables spread with delicious banchan, tailed by Waygu beef tartare accented with Asian pear.

Soulé (Bucktown)

Chef/owner Bridgette Flagg's excellent version of fried chicken is crisp, juicy and well-seasoned.

Tzuco ( River North)

Chef Carlos Gaytán and his team craft creative Mexican dishes that at once feel traditional and inspired.

Vajra (West Town)

The Nepal-born executive chef, Min B. Thapa, is no stranger to the Chicago dining scene. His cooking is replete with wonderfully rich flavors and unique methods.

"MICHELIN Guide inspectors continue to be impressed by Chicago's dynamic and diverse community of cuisine," said Gwendal Poullennec, international director of the MICHELIN Guides. "This year's Bib Gourmand selection provides food lovers with more than 20 cuisine types."The entire Bib Gourmand selection will be available on the MICHELIN Guide iOS app and website on Thursday, April 29, when the Star selection is announced. Download the app to explore all the Michelin-rated restaurants across the globe and book the world's most unique and exciting hotels. App users can also create and share their own restaurant and hotel wish lists.

Through integrations with our official booking partners, including OpenTable and Resy, app users can make reservations directly within the app.

The MICHELIN Guide Bib Gourmand announcement is sponsored by S.Pellegrino ® Sparkling Natural Mineral Water.

About MichelinMichelin, the leading mobility company, is dedicated to enhancing its customers' mobility, and sustainably; designing and distributing the most innovative tires, services and solutions for its customers' needs; providing digital services, maps and guides to help enrich trips and travels and make them unique experiences; and developing high-technology materials that serve a variety of industries. Headquartered in Greenville, South Carolina, Michelin North America has approximately 23,000 employees and operates 34 production facilities in the United States and Canada. (michelinman.com)

View original content to download multimedia: http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/the-michelin-guide-reveals-10-new-bib-gourmands-in-chicago-301277972.html

SOURCE Michelin North America