The Michaels Companies To Host Virtual Investor Day On September 24, 2020

The Michaels Companies, Inc. (MIK) - Get Report today announced that it will be hosting a Virtual Investor Day on Thursday, September 24, 2020. Chief Executive Officer, Ashley Buchanan and other members of the Michaels executive team, will provide a strategic overview including an update on the Company's Maker Strategy, growth opportunities with our Makers, and a financial discussion including capital allocation strategy and a long-term financial algorithm. Upon the conclusion of the executive presentations, the Company will host a live question and answer session.

The live event will begin at 8:00 a.m. Central Time (9:00 a.m. Eastern Time) and is expected to conclude at approximately 10:00 a.m. Central Time (11:00 a.m. Eastern Time). The event may be accessed through the Investor Relations section of the Michaels website at www.investors.michaels.com. Presentation materials and an archived replay will be available on the website shortly after the event concludes.

When: Thursday, September 24, 2020

Time: 8:00 a.m. to 10:00 a.m. CT (9:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m. ET) approximately

Webcast: www.investors.michaels.com; replay will also be archived on this website

Those interested in participating in the day, are invited to pre-register via the link available on investors.michaels.com

For additional information, please feel free to contact Investor Relations at investorrelations@michaels.com.

About The Michaels Companies, Inc.:

The Michaels Companies, Inc. is North America's largest specialty provider of arts, crafts, framing, floral, wall décor, and seasonal merchandise for Makers and do-it-yourself home decorators. The Company operates more than 1,270 Michaels stores in 49 states and Canada. Additionally, the Company serves customers through a variety of digital platforms including Michaels.com, Canada.michaels.com, consumercrafts.com and aaronbrothers.com. The Michaels Companies, Inc., also owns Artistree, a manufacturer of high-quality custom and specialty framing merchandise. For a list of store locations or to shop online, visit www.michaels.com or download the Michaels app.

