The Metals Company Announces November 2021 Conference Schedule With Leading Financial Institutions

As leaders gather at COP26 to discuss large-scale efforts to combat climate change, many are realizing that the energy transition begins and ends with critical minerals for batteries and clean energy infrastructure. It is in this context that The Metals Company (Nasdaq: TMC) ("TMC" or "the Company"), an explorer of lower-impact battery metals from seafloor polymetallic nodules, has elected to participate at the following virtual and in-person conferences being held by leading financial institutions in November, 2021:

Bank of America: A Transforming World ConferencePresentation: Wednesday, November 10, 2021 from 9:00-9:30 a.m. Eastern TimeFormat: Virtual PresentationSpeaker: Gerard Barron, Chief Executive OfficerWebcast: Link

Piper Sandler: Battery SummitPresentation: Wednesday, November 17, 2021 from 11:45-12:40 p.m. Eastern TimeFormat: In-person panel presentation and 1x1 Meetings at the Four Seasons Hotel Silicon Valley (Palo Alto, CA)Speaker: Craig Shesky, Chief Financial Officer Link

Goldman Sachs: Global Metals & Mining ConferencePresentation: Thursday, November 18, 2021, time TBDFormat: Virtual Presentation and 1x1 MeetingsSpeaker: Gerard Barron, Chief Executive Officer and Craig Shesky, Chief Financial OfficerWebcast: Link

To receive additional information, request an invitation or to schedule a one-on-one meeting, please contact your BofA, Piper Sandler, or Goldman Sachs representative, or the Company's investor relations team at TMC@gatewayir.com.

