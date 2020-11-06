The Meridian Group And KETTLER Accept Multiple Awards On Behalf Of Rise, Bolden, And Verse

MCLEAN, Va., Nov. 6, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- KETTLER, one of Greater Washington, D.C.'s leading real estate services companies, announces the acceptance of multiple awards for Rise and Bolden Apartments, and Verse Condominiums located at The Boro in Tysons, Virginia.

On October 21, The Meridian Group and KETTLER were honored at the Delta Associates' 24 th Annual Market Overview & Awards for Excellence for The Boro apartment buildings, Rise and Bolden, in the category for "Best Washington/Baltimore Mixed-Use Apartment Community;" and for Verse Condominiums in the category for "Best Washington/Baltimore Condominium Community." Delta Associates has been providing professionals with research and market studies throughout the US for over 35 years and for the last 24 years, Delta Associates has recognized exceptional new projects in the Washington and Baltimore metro areas.

"As business operators in Tysons, KETTLER has felt a tremendous sense of community since the opening of Rise, Bolden, and Verse," said Cynthia Fisher, President at KETTLER. "It's with great pride that we announce these recognitions awarded by Delta Associates and commend all of the team members involved in bringing these residential buildings to life, and making Tysons a premiere place to not only work and play, but live."

Rise, Bolden, and Verse are located in The Boro—a new, upscale mixed-use development in the heart of Tysons, VA. The 32-story-tall Rise has more than 400 luxury apartments, while Bolden, which sits atop a flagship Whole Foods Market, offers 133 boutique residences. Complementing The Boro's eclectic array of destination restaurants and services, Verse is the pinnacle of sophisticated luxury. These residences were designed by architectural firm Shalom Baranes Associates. Verse's interior was designed by Cecconi Simone. Rise's was designed by Perkins Eastman, while the Bolden's interior was done by RD Jones + Associates.

"We are thrilled that Delta Associates recognized all of The Boro's residential offerings as the best in the Washington/Baltimore market," said Tom Boylan, Senior Vice President at The Meridian Group. "Our teams worked tirelessly to ensure that Rise, Bolden, and Verse offered the best-in-class living environment within our vibrant, mixed-use community."

KETTLER also received recognition as Development Company of the Year at the Multi-Housing News' Excellence Awards for the company's contribution on The Boro, on November 4 th. For more information on KETTLER awards and recognition, visit www.kettler.com.

ABOUT KETTLERKETTLER is an award-winning, multifamily developer, real estate investment, and property management company. Founded in 1977, the company has developed over 25,000 multifamily units, 5 million square feet of commercial space, more than 71,000 homes in 25 master-planned communities, and many of the D.C. region's premier mixed-use communities. Headquartered in McLean, Va., the company manages approximately 20,000 apartments in the Northeast, Mid-Atlantic, and Southeast regions. For more information, visit www.kettler.com.

ABOUT THE MERIDIAN GROUPThe Meridian Group is a real estate investment and development firm based in Bethesda, Md. Since its inception in 1993, Meridian has acquired and developed more than 14 million square feet of office, residential, hotel, mixed-use, and land with a focus on the metropolitan Washington, DC market. To learn more, visit Meridian's website at www.tmgdc.com.

ABOUT THE BOROThe Boro is a premier, multi-phase development that brings together a vibrant community in the heart of Northern Virginia. Steps from the Greensboro Metro Station along the new Silver Line, adjacent to Route 7, Westpark and Greensboro Drives, this mixed-use residential, retail, entertainment, and office neighborhood captures the spirit of a true downtown experience in Tysons Corner.

After breaking ground in September 2016, The Boro began to deliver luxury residences, destination retail, and superior office spaces across 3.5 million square feet. The neighborhood is distinguished by its accessible streetscapes, pedestrian-friendly roadways, public green spaces, and curated, locally-sourced first-class entertainment, dining, and shopping. For more information on The Boro, visit https://theborotysons.com / .

