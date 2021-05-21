BOSTON, May 21, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The MENTOR Network (MENTOR), a premier provider of home and community-based health care, today announced its plan to participate in the 2021 UBS Global Healthcare Virtual Conference. On Monday, May 24 at 10 -10:45 am EDT, CEO William McKinney and CFO Peter Gladitsch will discuss MENTOR's approach to whole-person integrated care, and the impact of whole-person care on health outcomes.

"We thank UBS for including MENTOR in this conference to discuss improving health care and health outcomes for people of all abilities," said William McKinney, CEO of The MENTOR Network. "The conference comes at a critical time as leaders across health care are emerging from the pandemic and considering ways to improve their services and make care more accessible. We look forward to our presentation on Monday."

The UBS Global Healthcare Virtual Conference takes place on May 24-26, 2021, creating the opportunity to connect corporate leaders with the global investor community, influential policymakers, and industry experts. The virtual event will be webcast live at https://event.webcasts.com/starthere.jsp?ei=1457927&tp_key=d6196329d0.

About The MENTOR Network

The MENTOR Network is a premier provider of home and community-based health care, inspired by our core values of respect, integrity, inclusion and growth. We offer adults, children, and their families innovative, quality services and individualized supports that lead to growth and independence, regardless of the physical, intellectual or behavioral challenges people face. We are proud to support more than 37,000 individuals across 38 states with the care and support needed to thrive.

View original content to download multimedia: http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/the-mentor-network-to-present-at-2021-ubs-global-healthcare-virtual-conference-301297093.html

SOURCE The MENTOR Network