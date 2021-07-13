The MENTOR Network Completes Acquisition Of Embassy Management LLC's Aacres, SL Start, Aspire And Creative Work Solutions Programs

With this acquisition, MENTOR will grow I/DD services in California and Nevada, and begin offering services in New Mexico and Idaho

BOSTON, July 13, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The MENTOR Network (MENTOR), a leading national provider of community-based health care and support services, today announced the acquisition of multiple programs from Embassy Management LLC (Embassy): Aacresin California and Nevada, SL Start and Aspire in Idaho, and Creative Work Solutions in New Mexico. With this acquisition, MENTOR expands offerings and services for individuals with intellectual and developmental disabilities in California and Nevada and expands the continuum of services offered to include individuals in New Mexico and Idaho.

"Embassy's high quality care standards and strong values have allowed the company to create a lasting impact in communities across the West," said William McKinney, Chief Executive Office of The MENTOR Network. "We look forward to serving more people and families in California and Nevada, and expanding our high-quality, community-based services to communities in New Mexico and Idaho."

Since its founding, Embassy has emphasized dignity, accountability, and respect in all its programs, specializing in the development of innovative, individualized programs for the communities it serves.

"We recognize the immense skill and expertise across these programs and look forward to learning form one another," McKinney added.

MENTOR's acquisition of Embassy was finalized on July 7, 2021

The MENTOR Network is a premier provider of home and community-based health care, inspired by our core values of respect, integrity, inclusion and growth. We offer adults, children, and their families innovative, quality services and individualized supports that lead to growth and independence, regardless of the physical, intellectual or behavioral challenges people face. We are proud to support more than 50,000 individuals across 40 states with the care and support needed to thrive.

