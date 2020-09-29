The Medics Bed Management Platform Drives Innumerable, Automated Efficiencies For Substance Use Disorder And Behavioral Health Inpatient Facilities

PARAMUS, N.J., Sept. 29, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Medics BedManager from Advanced Data Systems Corp. ( ADS) drives comprehensive bed management automation for substance use disorder (SUD) and behavioral health inpatient facilities.

Our state-of-the-art BedManager supports:

showing every bed's current status with updates in real-time across the enterprise as bed statuses change

simple search and lookup options

level of care management

bed size, type, and location (floor number and room)

viewing patient status

bed management data, graphics, and dashboards through its built-in, user-defined report generator

MARS medication dispensing system (if applicable)

BedManager processes automatic charge posting daily, weekly, or on a time of discharge basis ensuring claims and billing are ready to submit immediately and accurately through ADS's MedicsPremier revenue cycle financial and management system.

Highly versatile intake and admission dashboards with room view parameters are configurable per intake staff requirements. Expedited check-ins ensure empty beds are quickly utilized by those waiting.

Jim Woods, ADS Vice President of Behavioral Health, said, "Medics BedManager is available independently as a stand-alone bed board and patient monitoring system, or as part ADS's MedicsCloud Suite, which features the Medics Mobile Platform of telemedicine, portal, texting, kiosk, and remote vitals monitoring option. The Suite includes the MedicsPremier system with its built-in CRM, and the MedicsCloud EHR for comprehensive, specialty-specific clinical charting, NCPDP-certified/PDMP e-Rx, MARS, workflow and more. The Suite is a unified solution from one vendor, and is excellent for all levels of care."

Contact ADS at 800-899-4237, Ext. 2264 or email info@adsc.com for more information on Medics BedManager and the MedicsCloud Suite for SUD and Behavioral Health.

About Advanced Data Systems Corp and the MedicsCloud Financial and Clinical Suite: Designed for all levels of care, our single vendor/single solution Suite is comprised of a certified EHR, telemedicine and mobile connectivity features that engage patients/clients and providers while supporting remote healthcare as needed as well as outcomes, a nearly 100% success rate on first attempt HCFA/UB clearinghouse claims, real time claim tracking, on-the-fly denial management, personal responsibility estimator, built-in CRM, automated bed management, comprehensive financial and operational analytics/reports/KPIs/dashboards, task management, multi-modality scheduling and workflow. ADS provides timely implementations, comprehensive training, and excellent ongoing support with updates. Data conversions from existing systems and interfaces to other systems. Contact us at 800-899-4237, Ext. 2264 or email info@adsc.com for more information or to schedule a personalized system overview.

