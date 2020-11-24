The Meadows School Partners With Mirimus Labs For Weekly COVID-19 Testing

LAS VEGAS, Nov. 24, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The Meadows School in Las Vegas has partnered with Mirimus Labs, based in Brooklyn, NY, to provide non-invasive, saliva-based, pooled COVID-19 testing to all faculty and staff and a portion of its student body.

LAS VEGAS, Nov. 24, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The Meadows School in Las Vegas has partnered with Mirimus Labs, based in Brooklyn, NY, to provide non-invasive, saliva-based, pooled COVID-19 testing to all faculty and staff and a portion of its student body. This partnership marks an increase in on-going COVID-19 testing from every other week with the school's previous testing partner, University Medical Center, to weekly with Mirimus.

"We are constantly looking for ways to enhance our ability to address the risks posed by the coronavirus pandemic. Therefore, we are really excited about this move to pooled testing, which will allow us to greatly expand the number of individuals we can test every week," states Jeremy Gregersen, Head of School.

Mirimus Labs pooled surveillance testing is an innovative approach to monitor and detect COVID-19 occurrences in large groups of people, such as workplaces or student bodies, by dividing individuals into pools. Every individual provides a safely self-collected saliva sample that is shipped to Mirimus Labs by the school. Mirimus then combines the samples into small pools to be tested. Results are returned within 24 hours once samples are received in order to identify any COVID-19 hotspots within the tested community.

The school had previously piloted this program with its student-athletes with great success before deciding to roll it out to the larger Meadows population.

The decision to invest in COVID-19 testing was unanimously approved by the school's Board of Trustees before the school year began and is just one of the many additional safety measures implemented by the school to mitigate risk during these uncertain times.

About The Meadows SchoolThe Meadows School is a non-profit, independent college preparatory day school located in Las Vegas, Nevada. With just under 900 students in grades pre-k through twelfth, highly trained faculty work with students in all phases of their academic journey to help them push beyond their perceived limits. This, coupled with top-flight athletics and arts programs, allows The Meadows to provide students with the skill set they need to thrive in a rapidly changing world as citizens of a global society. To learn more about this comprehensive independent school, please visit www.themeadowsschool.org.

