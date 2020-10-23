The MDS Foundation's 3rd Annual MDS Awareness Walk Is Going Virtual In Boston And Around The Globe On MDS World Awareness Day, October 25

YARDVILLE, N.J., Oct. 23, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The MDS Foundation, a global non-profit advocacy organization, will be holding, virtually, its third annual 5K MDS Awareness Walk in Boston on Sunday, October 25, MDS World Awareness Day, to help raise awareness about Myelodysplastic Syndromes (MDS). MDS is an often unrecognized, underdiagnosed rare group of bone marrow failure disorders, where the body no longer makes enough healthy, normal blood cells in the bone marrow. The disease is also known as a form of blood cancer.

While great strides have been made in advancing innovative research and treatments for MDS, the MDS Awareness Walk, which brings patients, family members and caregivers together, is designed to build stronger connections in the MDS community and accelerate progress leading to the diagnosis, control, and cure of this disease.

"This is now the third year that we are reaching out to our community," said Dr. Stephen Nimer, chairman of the MDS Foundation. "Our MDS Community continues to exceed our expectations. With 2020 being such a challenging year worldwide, it is so inspiring to know that nothing is stopping us from fighting this terrible disease together. We need to raise awareness and continue to support our MDS patients and their families. It is really inspiring to see how many people come together to help us make an impact."

The MDS Foundation has already hosted three other virtual run/walks in New York, Chicago, and Nashville, where it honored accomplished doctors, compassionate nurses, and courageous patients. Despite these unprecedented times, hundreds of patients, caregivers, healthcare professionals and pharmaceutical representatives gathered together outdoors, while maintaining physical distancing guidelines, and so far, the first three run/walks have raised ­­­­­­­­$300,000 to support the MDS Foundation's mission. Many participants went the extra mile, and took part in the MDS Marathon Challenge, committing to running a marathon for 30 days leading up to the event, and finishing it on event day with the 5k. For the Boston and Global walk on MDS World Awareness Day, teams are gathering across the globe, from the United Kingdom to Korea, and Germany to Australia, to show their support and raise awareness of this devastating disease.

The MDS Awareness Walk is made possible by the support of incredible organizations committed to the MDS community. They understand the urgency to address all types of issues faced by those living with MDS and their families. National sponsors include Takeda Oncology ( National Platinum Sponsor); Acceleron Pharma, Inc. ( National Gold Sponsor); and Taiho Oncology ( National Bronze Sponsor). Additionally, we have our regional sponsors Janssen ( Regional Gold Sponsor), Novartis, Bristol Myers Squibb, Wintrust ( Regional Silver Sponsors), Onconova, Daiichi-Sankyo, Pfizer, and Samyang ( Regional Bronze Sponsors), ABC 2 and ABC 7 ( Regional Media Sponsors). Additional information on the MDS Awareness Walk series can be found at www.mds-foundation.org/mds-awareness-walk.

"Takeda is proud to be a long-time partner to the MDS Foundation and to support this year's virtual Global MDS Awareness Walk," said Fatima Scipione, Head, Oncology Patient Advocacy at Takeda. "Initiatives like the MDS Awareness Walk not only serve to bring together the MDS community - but are critical to drive recognition of and reinforce the significant needs in MDS. Year after year, I am continually inspired by the stories of Walk participants, and Team Takeda is thrilled to once again be a part of elevating the conversation around MDS."

The MDS Foundation is a global non-profit advocacy organization that for over 25 years has supported patients and their families as well as healthcare providers in the fields of MDS and its related diseases. The MDS Foundation supports and educates patients, their communities, and healthcare providers, and contributes to innovative research in the fields of MDS and its related continuum of diseases to better diagnose, control and ultimately cure these diseases.

