The Marquie Group Launches Whim

ST PETERSBURG, FL, July 07, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire -- The Marquie Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:TMGI) ("The Marquie Group" or the "Company"), announces the launch of a complete line of skincare products under an exclusive licensing and distribution agreement with Simply Whim, LLC.

After a successful soft launch of the Whim skin care product line in June, the Company has begun shipping orders to the public. According to The Marquie Group's CEO Marc Angell, "The team at Simply Whim has created amazing skin care products with a stunning website to match and customer feedback has been very positive." Adding, "We anticipate steady growth over the coming months leading into the holiday season."

Simply Whim, LLC has created a premium line of skin care products using multi-active ingredients with multi-benefits for the skin. They've included the latest ingredient technologies as well as tried and true favorites by isolating plant-based ingredients from both land & sea, all with a skin care purpose. The line is rich in peptides, antioxidant vitamins, amino acids, alpha hydroxy acids, and more. With a marketing banner, "Age is not a skin type", driving the message that your chronological age does not define how your skin ages, rather, the way you treat your skin through your lifestyle choices does. A daily regimen of Whim products combined with a good diet, exercise, and healthy habits will help keep you looking young and healthy.

About The Marquie Group

The Marquie Group, Inc. is a sales and marketing company with several products under exclusive licensing agreement. The company owns and operates Music of Your Life, the nation's longest-running syndicated music radio network broadcast around the country on terrestrial radio and to a worldwide audience over the Internet.

Investor and Media Inquiries Marc Angell, CEO 844-800-TMGI