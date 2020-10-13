The Marker Hotel And Hotel Spero Recognized With Condé Nast Traveler's 2020 Readers' Choice Award "#1 & #2 In Top 15 Hotels In USA/San Francisco"

SAN FRANCISCO, Oct. 13, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Condé Nast Traveler today announced the results of its annual Readers' Choice Awards with The Marker Hotel recognized as the #1 Hotel and Hotel Spero recognized as the #2 Hotel in Top Hotels in San Francisco.

More than 715,000 Condé Nast Traveler readers submitted an incredible number of responses rating their travel experiences across the globe.

"The results of this year's survey, conducted at the start of the COVID-19 pandemic, are a testament to the lasting power of a meaningful travel experience," said Jesse Ashlock, U.S. Editor of Condé Nast Traveler. "The winners represent the best of the best for our audience and offer plenty of trip-planning inspiration for all the adventures we can't wait to have next."

The Condé Nast Traveler Readers' Choice Awards are the longest-running and most prestigious recognition of excellence in the travel industry. The full list of winners can be found here.

"A record number of Condé Nast Traveler readers weighed in and declared The Marker Hotel and Hotel Spero as the #1 and #2 Hotels in San Francisco for 2020! This is the second consecutive year that Hotel Spero has been honored as a top 5 hotel in San Francisco. We are truly thankful for the support of the readers of Condé Nast Traveler," said Benjamin Malmquist, Area Managing Director. "The boutique hotels offer cleanliness, service levels, meeting facilities, and on-site restaurants that are best in class. Hotel Spero completed a full top to bottom renovation in 2018 and chose to focus hospitality services on mindfulness, philanthropy, and sustainability. And with the desirable address in the Theatre District of San Francisco, just steps from Union Square, The Marker Hotel offers the perfect location to experience all that the City by the Bay offers. These awards are a great inspiration to our team, and we look forward to being a part of travelers' next adventures soon."

The sister hotels are managed by Access Hotels and Resorts, an award winning and nationwide Hotel Management Company and owned by Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (PEB) - Get Report, the largest owner of independent lifestyle urban and resort properties in the United States.

The 2020 Readers' Choice Awards are published on Condé Nast Traveler's website at www.cntraveler.com/rca and celebrated in the November issue of Condé Nast Traveler US and UK print editions.

About Hotel Spero Formerly known as Serrano Hotel, San Francisco's Hotel Spero sits steps from Union Square and is conveniently located near all major attractions. Inspired by the vibrancy of San Francisco and the hotel's long history in the city, the full, top to bottom renovation completed in 2018 beautifully blends history with modernity. The hotel took careful steps to pay homage to its former owner Lizzie Glide, a well-known San Francisco philanthropist, by activating hospitality services that focus on mindfulness, philanthropy and sustainability. These three core values are demonstrated in various designs found in the 236 guest rooms and 5 meeting spaces, including sustainably sourced renovation materials, chemical-free cleaning products and local giving programs, which guests are invited to participate. To make reservations, please visit www.hotelspero.com or call 800.380.6852. For press inquiries, please contact: press@hotelspero.com

About The Marker Hotel Situated steps from Union Square, San Francisco's The Marker Hotel embraces the colorful history and expressive culture of San Francisco. Debuting in 1910 as Hotel Bellevue, the seven-story building features the original Beaux-Arts architecture. The design incorporates soft whites and pale grays to form a canvas for colorful furniture and layered patterns, reflecting the theatrical elements of its location in 208 guest rooms and suites and 18 spacious and versatile meeting spaces. The property also includes Italian dining at the onsite restaurant, Tratto, where hotel guests and locals alike can savor the boastful flavors of rustic-styled Italian cuisine and cocktails with modern sensibilities. To make reservations, please visit www.themarkersf.com or call 800.237.2508. For press inquiries, please contact: press@thermarkersf.com

About Access Hotels and Resorts Access Hotels & Resorts has earned the reputation as an innovator in managing, marketing and developing distinctive lodging destinations. Led by distinguished industry veterans with more than one hundred years of combined experience, their hotel management company focuses on relentless, hands-on execution by its core executive team to continually improve asset value for hotel owners. With a proven track record and dedicated mission statement, Access has garnered nationwide success with a diverse portfolio of exceptional properties. Each hotel has uniquely redefined its location, offering the ultimate in guest services and luxury. For more information, visit www.accesshospitality.com.

About Pebblebrook Hotel Trust Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (PEB) - Get Report is a publicly traded real estate investment trust ("REIT") and the largest owner of urban and resort lifestyle hotels in the United States. The Company owns 53 hotels, totaling approximately 13,200 guestrooms across 14 urban and resort markets, with a focus on the west coast gateway cities. For more information, visit www.pebblebrookhotels.com and follow us at @PebblebrookPEB.

About Condé Nast Traveler Condé Nast Traveler is the world's most distinguished travel title providing inspiration and advice for discerning travelers. Authoritative and influential, Condé Nast Traveler is a multi-platform, transatlantic brand. Publishing US and UK print editions under Editor-in-Chief Melinda Stevens, Condé Nast Traveler offers award-winning expertise in luxury travel from around the world. For more, visit www.cntraveler.com.

