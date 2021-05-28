The Marcus Corporation To Participate In Upcoming Virtual Investor Conferences

The Marcus Corporation (NYSE: MCS) today announced that company executives will participate in three upcoming virtual investor conferences in June 2021.

Thursday, June 3: 13th Annual Gabelli Funds Broadcast & Entertainment Virtual Symposium

Gregory S. Marcus, president and chief executive officer, and Douglas A. Neis, executive vice president, chief financial officer and treasurer, will participate in a virtual fireside chat at the 13th Annual Gabelli Funds Broadcast & Entertainment Symposium on Thursday, June 3 at 10:00 a.m. Central Time. Interested parties can listen to a live audio webcast of the fireside chat by accessing the investor relations section of the company's website: www.marcuscorp.com, or directly at: https://wsw.com/webcast/gabellifunds5/mcs/2588847. A replay of the fireside chat will be archived on the company's website for 90 days after the conclusion of the live event.

The 13th Annual Gabelli Funds Broadcast & Entertainment Symposium includes fireside chats and virtual one-on-one meetings with senior management of leading entertainment and movie exhibition companies. To request a one-on-one meeting with Marcus Corporation management, please contact a Gabelli & Company sales representative.

Wednesday, June 9: Baird's 2021 Global Consumer, Technology & Services Virtual Conference

Mr. Marcus and Mr. Neis will also give a virtual presentation at Baird's 2021 Global Consumer, Technology & Services Conference on Wednesday, June 9 at 12:25 p.m. Central Time. Interested parties can watch the live presentation by accessing the investor relations section of the company's website: www.marcuscorp.com, or directly at: https://kvgo.com/2021-baird-global-cts/the-marcus-corporation-june-2021. A replay of the presentation will be archived on the company's website for 90 days after the conclusion of the live event.

Baird's 2021 Global Consumer, Technology & Services Conference brings institutional and private equity investors together with senior management from over 300 public and privately-held companies. To request a one-on-one meeting with Marcus Corporation management, please contact a Baird sales representative.

Tuesday, June 15: Credit Suisse's 23rd Annual Communications Conference

In addition, Mr. Marcus and Mr. Neis will participate in a virtual fireside chat at Credit Suisse's 23rd Annual Communications Conference on Tuesday, June 15 at 1:10 p.m. Central Time. Interested parties can listen to a live audio webcast of the fireside chat by accessing the investor relations section of the company's website: www.marcuscorp.com, or directly at: https://kvgo.com/cs-23rd-annual-communications-conf/the-marcus-corporation-june-2021. A replay of the fireside chat will be archived on the company's website for 90 days after the conclusion of the live event.

Credit Suisse's 23rd Annual Communications Conference is a two-day event consisting of one-on-one meetings, company presentations and select industry panels with senior leadership from key companies across the media, telecom, telecom infrastructure and cable and satellite sectors. Meetings with Marcus Corporation management can be scheduled through Credit Suisse.

About The Marcus Corporation

Headquartered in Milwaukee, The Marcus Corporation is a leader in the lodging and entertainment industries, with significant company-owned real estate assets. The Marcus Corporation's theatre division, Marcus Theatres®, is the fourth largest theatre circuit in the U.S. and currently owns or operates 1,097 screens at 89 locations in 17 states under the Marcus Theatres, Movie Tavern ® by Marcus and Bistro Plex ® brands. The company's lodging division, Marcus® Hotels & Resorts, owns and/or manages 18 hotels, resorts and other properties in eight states. For more information, please visit the company's website at www.marcuscorp.com.

