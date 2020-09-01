The Marcus Corporation To Participate At Two Upcoming Conferences

The Marcus Corporation (NYSE: MCS) today announced that company executives will participate in two investor conferences in September.

Sept. 9, 2020: 13 th Annual Barrington Research Virtual Fall Investment Conference

Gregory S. Marcus, president and chief executive officer and Douglas A. Neis, executive vice president and chief financial officer of The Marcus Corporation, will participate in the 13 th Annual Barrington Virtual Fall Investment Conference. The all-day conference consists of one-on-one and small group virtual meetings with senior management from 35 leading companies. Meetings with Mr. Marcus and Mr. Neis can be scheduled through Barrington Research Associates. For more information, please visit http://brai.com/.

Sept. 10, 2020: Benchmark's 7th Annual Virtual Consumer/Media/Entertainment Conference

Mr. Marcus and Mr. Neis will also participate in Benchmark's 7 th Annual Virtual Consumer/Media/Entertainment Conference. The all-day conference features one-on-one and small group virtual meetings. Meetings with Mr. Marcus and Mr. Neis can be scheduled through the Benchmark Company. For more information, please visit https://www.benchmarkcompany.com/.

About The Marcus Corporation

Headquartered in Milwaukee, The Marcus Corporation is a leader in the lodging and entertainment industries, with significant company-owned real estate assets. The Marcus Corporation's theatre division, Marcus Theatres®, is the fourth largest theatre circuit in the U.S. and currently owns or operates 1,110 screens at 91 locations in 17 states under the Marcus Theatres, Movie Tavern ® by Marcus and Bistro Plex ® brands. The company's lodging division, Marcus® Hotels & Resorts, owns and/or manages 18 hotels, resorts and other properties in eight states. For more information, please visit the company's website at www.marcuscorp.com.

