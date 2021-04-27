The Marcus Corporation To Hold Virtual Annual Shareholders' Meeting May 6, 2021

The Marcus Corporation (NYSE: MCS) today announced it will hold its virtual Annual Meeting of Shareholders on Thursday, May 6, 2021, beginning at 9:00 a.

The Marcus Corporation (MCS) - Get Report today announced it will hold its virtual Annual Meeting of Shareholders on Thursday, May 6, 2021, beginning at 9:00 a.m. Central/10:00 a.m. Eastern Time online via live webcast. The business of the meeting will be followed by a brief review of the company's operations.

Shareholders and interested parties can listen to a live audio webcast and view presentation slides of the event by logging on to the investor relations section of the company's website: www.marcuscorp.com or through this direct link: www.virtualshareholdermeeting.com/MCS2021. Shareholders who register with their control number will be able to vote and ask questions during the meeting. All others can join the meeting as a guest.

Attendees should go to the website at least 15 minutes prior to the start of the presentation to download and install any necessary audio software. The presentation will be available for replay through August 6, 2021.

About The Marcus Corporation

Headquartered in Milwaukee, The Marcus Corporation is a leader in the lodging and entertainment industries, with significant company-owned real estate assets. The Marcus Corporation's theatre division, Marcus Theatres®, is the fourth largest theatre circuit in the U.S. and currently owns or operates 1,097 screens at 89 locations in 17 states under the Marcus Theatres, Movie Tavern ® by Marcus and Bistro Plex ® brands. The company's lodging division, Marcus® Hotels & Resorts, owns and/or manages 18 hotels, resorts and other properties in eight states. For more information, please visit the company's website at www.marcuscorp.com.

