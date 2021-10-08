The Marcus Corporation Files Universal Shelf Registration Statement

The Marcus Corporation (MCS) - Get Marcus Corporation Report today announced that it has filed a new universal shelf registration statement with the Securities and Exchange Commission to allow The Marcus Corporation to potentially offer an indeterminate principal amount and number of securities in the future with a proposed maximum aggregate offering price of up to $150,000,000. The new shelf registration statement replaces The Marcus Corporation's prior universal shelf registration statement, which expired on September 18, 2021.

Under the shelf registration statement, The Marcus Corporation will have the flexibility to publicly offer and sell from time to time debt securities, common stock, preferred stock, warrants and other securities or any combination of such securities. The Marcus Corporation may periodically offer one or more of these securities in amounts, at prices and on terms announced if and when the securities are ever offered. The specifics of any potential future offerings, along with the use of proceeds of any such securities offered by The Marcus Corporation, will be described in detail in a prospectus supplement at the time of any such offering.

Gregory S. Marcus, president and chief executive officer of The Marcus Corporation, said, "Like many public companies who file these types of registration statements, we consider this filing to be a proactive step to facilitate our future ability to raise public equity or debt capital to potentially expand existing businesses, fund potential acquisitions, invest in other growth opportunities, or repay existing debt."

This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy, nor shall there be any sale of these securities in any state or jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to the registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such state or jurisdiction.

About the Marcus Corporation

Headquartered in Milwaukee, The Marcus Corporation is a leader in the lodging and entertainment industries, with significant company-owned real estate assets. The Marcus Corporation's theatre division, Marcus Theatres®, is the fourth largest theatre circuit in the U.S. and currently owns or operates 1,091 screens at 88 locations in 17 states under the Marcus Theatres, Movie Tavern® by Marcus and Bistro Plex® brands. The company's lodging division, Marcus® Hotels & Resorts, owns and/or manages 19 hotels, resorts and other properties in nine states. For more information, please visit the company's website at www.marcuscorp.com.

Certain matters discussed in this press release are "forward-looking statements" intended to qualify for the safe harbors from liability established by the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements may generally be identified as such because the context of such statements include words such as we "believe," "anticipate," "expect" or words of similar import. Similarly, statements that describe our future plans, objectives or goals are also forward-looking statements. Such forward-looking statements are subject to certain risks and uncertainties which may cause results to differ materially from those expected, including, but not limited to, the following: (1) the adverse effects of the COVID-19 pandemic on our theatre and hotels and resorts businesses, results of operations, liquidity, cash flows, financial condition, access to credit markets and ability to service our existing and future indebtedness; (2) the duration of the COVID-19 pandemic and related government restrictions and social distancing requirements and the level of customer demand following the relaxation of such requirements; (3) the availability, in terms of both quantity and audience appeal, of motion pictures for our theatre division (particularly following the COVID-19 pandemic, during which the production of new movie content temporarily ceased and release dates for motion pictures have been postponed), as well as other industry dynamics such as the maintenance of a suitable window between the date such motion pictures are released in theatres and the date they are released to other distribution channels; (4) the effects of adverse economic conditions in our markets, including but not limited to, those caused by the COVID-19 pandemic; (5) the effects of adverse economic conditions, including but not limited to, those caused by the COVID-19 pandemic, on our ability to obtain financing on reasonable and acceptable terms, if at all; (6) the effects on our occupancy and room rates caused by the COVID-19 pandemic and the effects on our occupancy and room rates of the relative industry supply of available rooms at comparable lodging facilities in our markets once hotels and resorts have more fully reopened; (7) the effects of competitive conditions in our markets; (8) our ability to achieve expected benefits and performance from our strategic initiatives and acquisitions; (9) the effects of increasing depreciation expenses, reduced operating profits during major property renovations, impairment losses, and preopening and start-up costs due to the capital intensive nature of our business; (10) the effects of weather conditions, particularly during the winter in the Midwest and in our other markets; (11) our ability to identify properties to acquire, develop and/or manage and the continuing availability of funds for such development; (12) the adverse impact on business and consumer spending on travel, leisure and entertainment resulting from terrorist attacks in the United States, other incidents of violence in public venues such as hotels and movie theatres or epidemics (such as the COVID-19 pandemic); and (13) a disruption in our business and reputational and economic risks associated with civil securities claims brought by shareholders. These statements are not guarantees of future performance and are subject to risks, uncertainties and other factors, including developments related to the COVID-19 pandemic, some of which are beyond our control and difficult to predict and could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or forecasted in the forward-looking statements. Our forward-looking statements are based upon our assumptions, which are based upon currently available information, including assumptions about our ability to manage difficulties associated with or related to the COVID-19 pandemic; the assumption that our theatre closures, hotel closures and restaurant closures are not expected to be permanent or to re-occur; the continued availability of our workforce; and the temporary and long-term effects of the COVID-19 pandemic on our business. Shareholders, potential investors and other readers are urged to consider these factors carefully in evaluating the forward-looking statements and are cautioned not to place undue reliance on such forward-looking statements. The forward-looking statements made herein are made only as of the date of this press release and we undertake no obligation to publicly update such forward-looking statements to reflect subsequent events or circumstances.

