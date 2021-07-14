The Manufacturing Institute Recognizes Gabrielle Ferrara For Leadership Excellence In American Manufacturing

NEW YORK, July 13, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- On Tuesday, July 13, 2021, The Manufacturing Institute—the workforce development and education partner of the National Association of Manufacturers—announced it will recognize Gabrielle Ferrara, Ferrara Manufacturing COO with a STEP Ahead Award. The STEP Ahead Awards honor women who have demonstrated excellence and leadership in their careers and represent all levels of the manufacturing industry from the factory floor to the C-suite.

Gabrielle said, "I am honored to receive this award. At Ferrara Manufacturing, we continue to build our modern manufacturing organization by seeing the direct benefits of empowering our workforce and creating a positive, diverse, and passionate work environment and culture. I thank everyone on our team at Ferrara Manufacturing, my parents, and The Manufacturing Institute for supporting our vision for the future of American garment engineering."

"Our company is built on excellence. Over half of our highly skilled and diverse team is women, and for the past 34 years we have been manufacturing in the United States, so we are thrilled to have one of our leaders represent all of us to be part of this prestigious group in the industrial space. It is vital that manufacturing continues to diversify our leadership base in order to create a more equitable and sustainable industry," said Ferrara Manufacturing, Owner and Co-founder, Carolyn Ferrara.

The STEP Women's Initiative is the nation's marquee program to close the gender gap in manufacturing. STEP works to foster a 21st-century manufacturing workforce by empowering and inspiring women in the manufacturing industry through recognition, research and leadership, as well as by motivating alumnae to pay it forward by mentoring the next generation. The STEP Ahead Awards honor exceptional women in manufacturing and motivate them to mentor the next generation through an annual awards gala and alumnae programs. The stories of these women and the leadership they show will help inspire next-generation female leaders in manufacturing and support female talent already within the industry. In the program's first five years, STEP Ahead Award winners impacted more than 300,000 individuals—from peers in the industry to school-age children.

The biggest challenge facing manufacturers continues to be the growing workforce crisis—the shortage of skilled talent to fill open positions. Manufacturers can close the skills gap by 50% simply by bringing 10% more women into the industry. Women account for about half of the U.S. labor force but represent less than one-third of the manufacturing workforce. STEP Ahead empowers and inspires women in the manufacturing industry. The goal is to build networks for women to have support in their industry and to elevate the role models that can motivate and mentor the next generation.

On Nov. 4, The Manufacturing Institute will recognize 130 recipients of the STEP Ahead Awards at a gala in Washington, D.C. The STEP Ahead Awards program will highlight Gabrielle's story, including her leadership and accomplishments in manufacturing with Ferrara Supply.

ABOUT FERRARA MANUFACTURING Ferrara Manufacturing is a high-end tailored garment production company in New York City. The organization was founded in 1987 by the wife and husband team, Carolyn and Joseph Ferrara. The company's mission is to produce the highest quality garments with attention to detail, construction, and fit. Daughter and son, Gabrielle Ferrara and Angelo Ferrara, joined the business in 2016 to run the daily operations, invest in advanced technologies, and focus on growth. For more information, please visit www.ferraramfg.com

ABOUT THE MANUFACTURING INSTITUTE The Manufacturing Institute grows and supports the manufacturing industry's skilled workers for the advancement of modern manufacturing. The Manufacturing Institute's diverse initiatives support all American workers, including women, veterans and students, through skills training programs, community building and the advancement of their career in manufacturing. As the workforce development and education partner of the National Association of Manufacturers, The Manufacturing Institute is a trusted adviser to manufacturers, equipping them with resources necessary to solve the industry's toughest challenges. For more information, please visit www.themanufacturinginstitute.org

