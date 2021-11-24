The Manitowoc Company To Present At The Credit Suisse 9th Annual Virtual Industrials Conference On Wednesday, December 1, 2021

The Manitowoc Company, Inc. (MTW) - Get Manitowoc Company, Inc. Report announced that President and Chief Executive Officer Aaron H. Ravenscroft and Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer David J. Antoniuk will participate in a fireside chat at the Credit Suisse 9 th Annual Virtual Industrials Conference on Wednesday, December 1, 2021.

The fireside chat is scheduled from 12:50 to 1:20 p.m. ET. A link to the live audio webcast of the presentation and presentation materials can be accessed from Manitowoc's Investor Relations website ahead of the event at http://ir.manitowoc.com. The webcast will be available for replay at the same link.

About The Manitowoc Company, Inc.

The Manitowoc Company was founded in 1902 and has over a 118-year tradition of providing high-quality, customer-focused products and support services to its markets. Manitowoc is one of the world's leading providers of engineered lifting solutions. Manitowoc, through its wholly-owned subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, markets, and supports comprehensive product lines of mobile hydraulic cranes, lattice-boom crawler cranes, boom trucks, and tower cranes under the Aspen Equipment, Grove, Manitowoc, MGX Equipment Services, National Crane, Potain and Shuttlelift brand names.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20211124006063/en/