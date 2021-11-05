The Manitowoc Company To Present At Baird Virtual Industrial Conference On Wednesday, November 10, 2021

The Manitowoc Company, Inc. (MTW) - Get Manitowoc Company, Inc. Report announced that President and Chief Executive Officer Aaron H. Ravenscroft and Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer David J. Antoniuk will present at the Baird Virtual Industrial Conference on Wednesday, November 10, 2021.

The presentation is scheduled from 1:25 to 1:55 p.m. ET. A link to the live audio webcast of the presentation and presentation materials can be accessed from Manitowoc's Investor Relations website ahead of the event at http://ir.manitowoc.com. The webcast will be available for replay at the same link.

About The Manitowoc Company, Inc.

The Manitowoc Company was founded in 1902 and has over a 118-year tradition of providing high-quality, customer-focused products and support services to its markets. Manitowoc is one of the world's leading providers of engineered lifting solutions. Manitowoc, through its wholly-owned subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, markets, and supports comprehensive product lines of mobile hydraulic cranes, lattice-boom crawler cranes, boom trucks, and tower cranes under the Aspen Equipment, Grove, Manitowoc, MGX Equipment Services, National Crane, Potain and Shuttlelift brand names.

