The Manitowoc Company Hosts Investor Day On Monday, December 13

The Manitowoc Company, Inc. (NYSE: MTW), (the "Company" or "Manitowoc") a leading global manufacturer of cranes and lifting solutions, is hosting its 2021 Investor Day on Monday, December 13, 2021, at the New York Stock Exchange and via webcast from 9:00...

The Manitowoc Company, Inc. (MTW) - Get Manitowoc Company, Inc. Report, (the "Company" or "Manitowoc") a leading global manufacturer of cranes and lifting solutions, is hosting its 2021 Investor Day on Monday, December 13, 2021, at the New York Stock Exchange and via webcast from 9:00 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. Eastern Standard Time (EST). Aaron H. Ravenscroft, President and Chief Executive Officer, and other members of Manitowoc's senior management team will discuss the Company's strategies to achieve sustainable, long-term growth.

The webcast can be accessed at the Events and Presentations section of Manitowoc's Investor Relations website ( https://ir.manitowoc.com/). A replay of the webcast will be available after conclusion of the event and can be accessed on the website.

About The Manitowoc Company, Inc.

The Manitowoc Company, Inc. was founded in 1902 and has over a 118-year tradition of providing high-quality, customer-focused products and support services to its markets. Manitowoc is one of the world's leading providers of engineered lifting solutions. Manitowoc, through its wholly-owned subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, markets, and supports comprehensive product lines of mobile telescopic cranes, lattice-boom crawler cranes, boom trucks, tower cranes, and industrial cranes under the Aspen Equipment, Grove, Manitowoc, MGX Equipment Services, National Crane, Potain, and Shuttlelift brand names.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20211210005198/en/