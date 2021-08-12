The Malcolm Hotel In Canmore, Named "Best Of The Best"

The only hotel in Alberta to receive the prestigious top 1% award, worldwide.

CANMORE, AB, Aug. 12, 2021 /PRNewswire/ - On May 12, 2021, Tripadvisor awarded The Malcolm Hotel by CLIQUE, the title of Travelers' Choice® "Best of the Best" in the category of Worldwide Hotels. This award recognizes the most popular, most loved hotels; drawn from the experiences of the best experts possible: Real travellers who've been there before.

"This is a true testament to our incredible team that consistently goes above and beyond to ensure our guests are provided with Legendary service," says Andrew Shepherd, General Manager, The Malcolm Hotel. "Despite the challenging times we have faced, our team has continued to provide welcoming, safe, and memorable experiences. I cannot thank the team enough for their hard work, which has led to this achievement. A very special thank you to our Community, and our Guests who helped make this possible with your wonderful reviews. Your support means the world to us."

Every year, Tripadvisor combs through the millions of reviews from its global community of travelers to surface the hotels that people raved about most, and this year was no different.

"As the world gears up for a busier summer travel season, Tripadvisor's Best of the Best Awards are here to help people discover spectacular places to stay as they start planning their long-awaited next trip," said Lindsay Nelson, Chief Experience and Brand Officer at Tripadvisor.

Travelers' Choice® "Best of the Best" is the highest honor awarded by Tripadvisor to the top 1% worldwide. The Malcolm Hotel, with its deeply embedded historical roots, is the only Hotel in Alberta to have received this prestigious award and is currently ranked Top 25 in Canada. The Malcolm Hotel is excited to welcome back international guests as Canada reopens its borders.

About The Malcolm Hotel: The Malcolm Hotel is part of a 70-acre development known as Spring Creek Mountain Village, and is the first high-end hotel and conference space to open in Canmore in 20 years. Owner, Frank Kernick, has much deeper and more personal ties to this project than most hotel property owners can boast; his father and uncle actually grew up on the land that is now home, in part, to The Malcolm Hotel. Between the late 1920s and early 1950s, the family operated a dairy farm on the land, supplying milk to what was at the time a mining town. Situated between two natural-flowing creeks, The Malcolm provides four-star service and hospitality to 124 mountain view rooms and suites, Full Conference facilities, and 5 food & beverage outlets; all with luxury amenities. Its ambiance and design reflects the pageantry, royalty and heritage of the past King of Scotland - Malcolm III, who is also known as Canmore's namesake. The Malcolm Hotel is Canmore's Crown Jewel.

