The Magic Of Rob Lake Streaming Now For Free For Audiences Worldwide

DALLAS, May 28, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Armed Forces Entertainment hosted world-renowned illusionist, Rob Lake, for a grand scale illusion and magic show for active-duty U.S. military and their families deployed all over the world. As a performer who's been entertaining with AFE for nearly 15 years on bases around the world, Lake's 45-minute special is available for audiences worldwide here at RobLake.com/afe.

Lake's jaw-dropping virtual performance features three never-before-seen illusions developed and performed by Lake as well as special guest appearances by Rodney Atkins, Nancy Cartwright, Lauren Cohan, Reba McEntire & Rex Linn, Thomas Schumaker and Gina Torres. Broadway's Tony-Nominated Michael Arden served as Lake's Theatrical Consultant for the exclusive show.

"In the wake of COVID-19 and pandemic restrictions, I have adapted our stunning live stage show for digital audiences to view in a virtual format," says Lake. "All of the brain-scratching moments you would expect to see on stage are presented without a beat in this custom TV Special."

Called the "World's Greatest Illusionist" by NBC, Rob is internationally renowned for his mesmerizing and award-winning illusion spectacular filled with his incredible illusions presented as awe-inspiring storytelling on the grandest scale in arenas, theatres and casinos worldwide.

"I feel that we are rounding a corner in the world of live entertainment and the test of time has clarified that with adaptation comes new ideas and concepts in audience engagement. As I get ready to 'get back on the road,' my show has grown and is accessible for wider audiences worldwide. We all can use a little bit of magic, wonder and hope in our lives," says Lake.

Lake has been a highly sought-after illusionist for more than 20 years, with sold-out shows and millions of dollars in tickets sold, spanning the globe, online engagement of more than 70 million views across YouTube and Facebook, as a featured finalist on America's Got Talent and most recently on Fox's Game of Talents and E! News's Daily Pop. This master illusionist has dominated the world of magic since becoming the youngest winner of the coveted Merlin Award for "International Stage Magician of the Year." He serves as magic consultant for network TV series, feature films, world-famous theme parks, Broadway shows, and major public events.

