The Métis Nation Calls For The Speedy Passage Of An Act Respecting The United Nations Declaration On The Rights Of Indigenous Peoples

OTTAWA, ON, Dec. 3, 2020 /CNW/ - The Métis National Council welcomes today's introduction of An Act Respecting the United Nations Declaration on the Rights of Indigenous Peoples and calls for its speedy adoption. This is just the first step in the Parliamentary process. Our highest priority is to see the passage of this legislation.

Today's introduction is an important step for our country, and we thank Prime Minister Trudeau and Minister Lametti for fulfilling his promise to table legislation to implement the UN Declaration by the end of 2020. We also thank the Government of Canada, the Assembly of First Nations and Inuit Tapiriit Kanatami for working with us to shape this legislation and bring this day about.

The Métis National Council recently held successful engagement sessions with citizens from across the Métis Nation. We heard strong messages of support for the implementation of the UN Declaration and its potential to strengthen the governments, communities and individuals that make up our Nation. The rights in the Declaration are important to our citizens.

We thank Canadians who have shown widespread support for this legislation, and we urge all political leaders to heed this growing consensus.

Métis National Council Vice President and National Spokesperson David Chartrand states, "We call on every Canadian to raise their voice in support of this effort. The UN Declaration is the foundation for a brighter and just future for Indigenous Peoples and for the whole of Canada. The Métis Nation is a strong supporter of this legislation to implement the UN Declaration, and I urge everyone to stand with us to do the same."

The fate of the former Bill C-262 has demonstrated that time is of the essence and that we must be prepared to see this effort through to the end. This is legislation to implement the minimum standards for the survival, dignity and well-being of Indigenous Peoples. This objective is far too important to allow delays and procedural tactics to prevent it from becoming law.

Métis National Council President Clément Chartier states, "The Declaration has been the culmination of decades of advocacy by Indigenous peoples globally. Canada now has the opportunity to assert its place as a world leader in the recognition of the human rights of Indigenous Peoples through this Bill. The Métis National Council fully supports this effort, and we urge members of all political parties to pass this legislation without delay."

The MNC represents the Métis Nation in Canada at the national and international levels. The Métis Nation's homeland includes the 3 Prairie Provinces and extends into the contiguous parts of British Columbia, Ontario, the Northwest Territories and the United States. There are approximately 400,000 Métis Nation citizens in Canada, roughly a quarter of all Aboriginal peoples in the country.

