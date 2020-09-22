The Lundquist Institute Announces Next Webinar In Community Science Series

LOS ANGELES, Sept. 22, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The Lundquist Institute has announced the second in its new series of online webinars, "The Lundquist Community Science Series." This community service webinar series features internationally-renowned Lundquist investigators and clinician scientists, who will be addressing timely topics on biomedical research and healthcare on a regular basis.

This second webinar event is entitled " COVID-19: Pregnancy, Infants & Children" and will be live online on Wednesday, September 30 at 6pm PDT. Moderated by Lundquist President and CEO Dr. David Meyer, the virtual webinar will include Dr. Lynne M. Smith, Chair of the Department of Pediatrics at Harbor-UCLA, Dr. Ken Zangwill, the Chief of Pediatric Infectious Diseases at Harbor-UCLA, Dr. Soina Dargan, who specializes in neonatal and perinatal care, and Dr. Kristina D. Galyon, a maternal-fetal specialist. They will discuss what is currently known about COVID-19 and its effect on pregnant women, infants and children.

"We are very pleased to present this second webinar in our new series, which will provide information on the latest research, clinical observations and potential implications for pregnant women, infants and children," said Dr. David Meyer, the President and CEO of The Lundquist Institute. "COVID-19 is a dangerous disease and the scientific community has been diligently and rapidly focusing its efforts on identifying potential treatments, as well as safe and efficacious vaccines. This current pandemic, as well as others that may lie ahead, call for continuing and sustained efforts in this regard. Our Lundquist investigators have stepped up to this challenge, and are offering their time and expertise to our community through their participation in this webinar series."

To register for the webinar: https://thelundquistinstitute.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_U3PQKuL-SyueZtqVrVbhIg. The webinar is scheduled to last for 60-90 minutes to include a Q&A period for those participating in the webinar. For more information: https://lundquist.org/

