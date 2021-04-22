The Lucira™ Check It COVID-19 Test Can Be Used At Home And Tell Users If They Have COVID-19 Within 11 Minutes. It's Available Over The Counter For Individuals Age 2 And Older. (Photo: Business Wire)

Lucira Health, Inc. (Nasdaq: LHDX), a medical technology company focused on the development and commercialization of transformative and innovative infectious disease test kits, today announced that for the first time ever, NBA fans can test themselves for...

Lucira Health, Inc. (Nasdaq: LHDX), a medical technology company focused on the development and commercialization of transformative and innovative infectious disease test kits, today announced that for the first time ever, NBA fans can test themselves for COVID-19 before attending a live game. This program supports the Friday Chase Center reopening in San Francisco as the Golden State Warriors host the Denver Nuggets.

For the first time ever, NBA fans can test themselves for COVID-19 before attending a live game. The testing program debuts in San Francisco Bay Area this Friday with LUCIRA™ Check It COVID-19 At-Home Test. (Photo: Business Wire)

People buying tickets more than seven days before tipoff are eligible for a free Lucira™ Check It COVID-19 test kit. Within 11 minutes, the test tells users if they have COVID-19. If they aren't infected, they know within 30 minutes. Results are equivalent to the best PCR-quality lab tests, but Lucira users perform the test themselves at home before coming to the game.

California Department of Public Health guidelines require every fan attending the game to have proof of a full vaccination, or a negative COVID-19 test administered within 48 hours of the game.

After self-testing with Lucira™ Check It test, they enroll in CLEAR's Health Pass to securely link their test result and complete a health survey to generate a Health Pass. That is shown for entry to Chase Center.

"Lucira's Check It test tested fans in Philadelphia on April 19th when the Warriors beat the 76ers," said Lucira Health CEO Erik Engelson. "Numerous COVID-19 studies have proven testing improves safety and health, especially with large public gatherings. No over-the-counter test has Lucira's PCR quality accuracy in such an easy to use form."

Lucira™ Check It Test has OTC clearance from FDAOn April 12, 2021, U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) issued an Emergency Use Authorization (EUA) for OTC sale of the Lucira™ Check It COVID-19 test kit, delivering PCR quality molecular accuracy in 30 minutes or less at home. It is authorized and available for individuals with or without symptoms and can be ordered from lucirahealth.com for $55.

Lucira's test was the first FDA authorized, prescription, molecular diagnostic test for COVID-19 that could be self-administered by patients at home or used in a physician's office. OTC clearance expanded availability of this highly accurate test.

Each single-use test kit contains everything needed to conduct one COVID-19 test. It was designed and tested extensively for individuals to use independently and does not require a physician's prescription or telehealth / supervised assistance.

To support people who would like to quickly receive confirmation of their test results for work and other needs, Lucira partnered with Converge Technology Solutions to develop a secure, text-based way for people with smartphones to receive a free LUCI Pass™ without downloading an app. The LUCI Pass was developed to support Lucira's OTC test kit and is unique to Lucira. Users simply text a short code to access LUCI, and then go through a simple sequence of steps including scanning their test result to receive a LUCI Pass and verified test to their phone. Results are also transmitted to the relevant public health authorities.

Sensitive, accurate, easy to useIn clinical trials, Lucira's easy-to-use 'swab, stir and detect' Check It test kit demonstrated that 100% of users successfully performed the test in about two minutes. Labs currently take two to fourteen days to generate similarly accurate test results.

Molecular tests are more sensitive than antigen tests because they amplify critical parts of the viral target. The targeted, molecular amplification that Lucira™ Check It and PCR tests employ makes them demonstrably more sensitive and reliable than "rapid" antigen tests, which can miss active COVID-19 infections.

In a Community Trial setting, Lucira™ Check It results were compared with the Hologic Panther Fusion, considered one of the highest sensitivity molecular tests due to its low Limit of Detection (LOD). Lucira's accuracy was 98%, detecting 385 out of 394 positive and negative samples correctly when compared to the Hologic Panther Fusion, and excluding ten samples with very low levels of virus (those with very high PCR cycle thresholds of 37.5 or greater) that possibly no longer represented active infection. Comparative positive results agreed 97% of the time among this sample, and negative results agreed 98% of the time.

LUCIRA CHECK IT Test KitThe Lucira™ Check It test kit fits in the palm of a hand, extracts genetic material from the virus and amplifies it similar to PCR lab tests. Each Lucira test kit contains everything needed to run one COVID-19 test. Users get the test device, two AA batteries, sample vial, swab and simple instructions. The batteries are inserted in the device and the sample vial is placed in the test unit. The user then opens the test swab packet and rotates the swab in each nostril five times. The swab is then stirred in the sample vial, which is then gently pressed into the test unit to start the test. The "ready" light will blink until a "positive" or "negative" green light is illuminated within 30 minutes. For guidance on care and public health reporting, people can use Lucira's text based, secure LUCI portal to receive a result verification back on their phone while at the same time transmitting their result to the relevant public health authorities.

Lucira still has its identical, prescription product available for sale to healthcare providers at lucirahealth.com

About Lucira Health, Inc.Lucira is a medical technology company focused on the development and commercialization of transformative and innovative infectious disease test kits. Lucira's testing platform produces lab quality molecular testing in a single-use, consumer-friendly, palm size test kit powered by two AA batteries. Lucira designed its test kits to provide accurate, reliable and on-the-spot molecular test results anywhere and at any time. The LUCIRA CHECK IT (OTC) and LUCIRA COVID-19 All-In-One Test Kit (RX) are designed to provide a clinically relevant COVID-19 result within 30 minutes from sample collection.

