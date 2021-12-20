The Love Bomb Room Community Raises $12,000 For The Boys & Girls Club Of Hollywood #CatchTheseCompliments Presented By RamsXor Group LLC Sponsored By The Black American Music Association

LOS ANGELES, Dec. 20, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The Love Bomb Room® #CatchTheseCompliments produced by Blacktop UniverseCity, presented by RamsXor Group LLC, sponsored by The Black American Music Association, celebrated its first anniversary with the highly anticipated TLBR365, a charity event aimed to raise money for The Boys & Girls Club of Hollywood.

The purpose of this event was to give back and celebrate life while inspiring greatness.

The 6-hour micro-day festival was held at The Spot-LA in the North Hollywood section of Los Angeles, California, on Saturday, December 11th, 2021. The event was filled with talks of self-love, affirmations, spoken word, musical performances, and dancing. The talent line-up for TLBR365 featured amazing artists including BillboardBaby, Arnstar, Odreii, Aziza Love, Joella, Neferttiti, Ravina, Mr. Wildenfree, Malachi Rivers, and DJ SxO. TLBR 's first keynote speaker was Jóncquil Hope, MSEd, LPC, who discussed the importance of self-care.

Founder Bighani "Tsunami" Energy stated, "For the past 11 months, The Love Bomb Room community has been celebrating one another with compliments in the form of affirmations, music, comedy & conversation. So, in celebration of our one year, we decided to give back by complimenting and showing love to the kids by hosting a charity event. We've partnered with Giles Steinberg, Board of Director for The Boys & Girls Club of Hollywood, to raise funds for kids in need during this holiday season."

The Boys & Girls Club of Hollywood provides opportunities for students by offering programs in academics, health & wellness, the arts, technology, science, and leadership.

Bighani and The Love Bomb Room community raised $12,000. 100% of the money raised goes directly to The Boys & Girls Club of Hollywood. "Each $1,000 will sponsor a kid for an entire year. If you want to support the club and our kids, you can text LOVEBOMB to 44-321 and donate one-time or monthly," said Giles Steinberg, who has served on the club 's Board of Directors for nearly a decade.

"With the money we raised, we can provide opportunities to 12 kids who normally wouldn't have access to programs that would help to advance them in life. That is amazing! I am super proud of our community," Bighani said ecstatically.

Special guests included James Andrews, founder of The Authenticated; Tanika Ray, American Entertainment Reporter; Comedian Tehran Von Ghasri; Sara Lovestyle, Entrepreneur, Lifestyle Influencer & Social Media Expert; Francesca Hogie, Coach & Content Creator; Garin Flowers, Bachelorette Season 16; Ben Bulatao, 6x Emmy-nominated FilAm TV Editor; Marques Deon Anderson, founder of the World Education Foundation and former NFL player; and FADIA, Global Head of Strategic & Media Partnerships at Clubhouse.

Bighani is overwhelmed by the support of the Los Angeles event. She closes by saying, "I want to thank the community for continuously showing up & supporting The Love Bomb Room #CatchTheseCompliments movement. We are growing by the day. I also want to thank the talented artists who lent their time & energy to this cause. Shout out to Dan Fernando for coming through clutch with lighting & sound. Shout out to FAX, for coming through with the amazing Queen Te 'Ayra, songstress Joella and videography. Thank you Minh Do & Muji, for allowing me to send marketing materials to your house. I especially want to acknowledge the community members who flew in from different parts of the country. Carri Murphy, Hope Griffin, my meditation bae Nay & my boo Cash. Shout out to Jamil Acts and Chevonne for the flicks. It meant a lot to see the Filipino community show up and support me. Shout out to ate Lorna, kuya JayRay & Ben. Thank you to BillboardBaby and Arnstar for always inspiring me to be the best version of myself and reminding me to lead with love in every situation. Shout out to Elodie Lorrain-Martin for bringing our beloved Odreii to LA to sing The Love Bomb Room theme song. Neferttiti, thank you for understanding the assignment & coming through with the vibes and compliments. Kerry "Krucial" Brothers, thank you for bringing us the talented Aziza Love. Ravina, you smashed that stage with your powerful words. Thank you all for showing up and celebrating this occasion with me. We accomplished so much in a year. Imagine what we can accomplish in years 2, 3, 4, and beyond. Thank you to Linda O. and Micki W. for speaking life into me. Shout out to my brother Kevin Q at KQ Media for continuously believing in me and supporting my visions. We exceeded our fundraising goal, and we inspired greatness. WE did it! This is something to be celebrated. God 's plan. #CatchTheseCompliments"

For more information, visit: www.CatchTheseCompliments.com Instagram: @TheLoveBombRoom #CatchTheseCompliments

