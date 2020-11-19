The Local Palate Magazine Launches New Online Marketplace

CHARLESTON, S.C., Nov. 19, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The Local Palate, a Southern food culture magazine, launched the Local Palate Marketplace, an e-commerce site early this month. The site offers a thoughtfully curated selection of artisan goods for your table, bar, kitchen, and pantry. ( www.localpalatemarketplace.com )

For nearly 10 years, the Local Palate has shared stories of Southern makers, products, ingredients, and more. Today, the magazine comes to life through the Local Palate Marketplace, an e-commerce destination featuring artisan goods from makers across the South. The team has scouted for each item and handpicked the products on the site, from local snacks, sweets, and spices to handcrafted cutlery and cookware. Across the site, they also showcase the region's most talented makers by sharing the stories behind the people and communities that define the South.

The site features a range of vendors who represent the best in their industries and region, as well as many well-known and beloved brands. Under categories such as Kitchen, Bar, Pantry, and Gifts, shoppers will find items such as sauces and finishing salts from J.Q. Dickinson Salt-Works; hand-painted confections by JARDÍ Chocolates; durable chef's knives from Middleton Made Knives; bar cordials and syrups by Liber & Co.; all-natural honey from AR's Hot Southern Honey; and much more.

"We're excited to launch our new Marketplace, which features the many artisans who define our region, from expert knife-makers to quail farmers, sauce experts to chocolatiers. The site puts their products directly into shoppers' hands while highlighting their stories, just like we do through the pages of the magazine and our online channels," said Publisher and CEO Joe Spector. "This is a natural extension of our brand."

Product images and descriptions are available upon request. Southern makers are encouraged to reach out if interested in selling their products on the Marketplace by emailing marketplace@thelocalpalate.com.

The Local Palate is a Southern food culture magazine that tells the stories behind the people, places, and foodways that make up this diverse and dynamic culinary region. Founded in 2011 in Charleston, South Carolina, the nationally distributed magazine explores Southern recipes, traditions, artisanal products, makers, chefs, getaways, and communities. Through events and an online shop, the Local Palate Marketplace , the audience is connected first-hand to people and products from around the South. Visit thelocalpalate.com and The Local Palate on Instagram, Facebook, and Twitter.

