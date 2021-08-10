The Lions Have Landed

Just in time for World Lion Day a pride of lions with celebrity credentials has taken center stage across The Hamptons, celebrating the iconic species through an exceptional street art exhibition.

NEW YORK, Aug. 10, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Just in time for World Lion Day 2021, The African Community & Conservation Foundation (ACCF) and Tusk are proud to announce the launch of the U.S. Tusk Lion Trail,a global art installation in support of African people and conservation. Following the huge success and popularity of the Tusk Rhino Trail in 2018, ACCF and Tusk have launched 12 life-sized lion sculptures onto the streets in iconic locations throughout The Hamptons. In addition to The Hamptons, the Tusk Lion Trail includes several UK cities ( London, Edinburgh and Bristol), Sydney, Wellington and Nairobi. The artworks will be on display in The Hamptons for the public to enjoy until the end of August 2021.

The population of African lions is estimated to have declined by as much as 50% over the last 25 years. There are now fewer wild lions left in the world than rhinos. Each sculpture will highlight the magnificence of lions, threats to their existence and the people and solutions working for their survival - raising awareness for conservation efforts across the world.

ACCF and Tusk have once again teamed up with Curator Chris Westbrook who has brought together a spectacular array of talented artists from the world of art, design, film, theater, and comedy, to release a phenomenal Pride of Lion sculptures.

The installation will encourage visitors to follow the 'trails' via easy-to-use physical and digital maps, allowing them to 'collect' lions as they go. This fun, interactive experience is the perfect activity for families. Each lion sculpture has been generously sponsored by an ACCF or Tusk supporter. Maps can be found at us.tuskliontrail.com. The Hamptons lion sculptures have been designed or painted by the following talent.

John Banovich | King of Beasts | Wölffer Estate Vineyard • Sponsored by Rhonda Vetere Roberto Dutesco | IAMWILD | Nova's Ark Project • Sponsored by Ninety One Deborra-Lee Furness & Oscar Jackman | Ubuntu | Montauk Beach House • Sponsored by Evan Pollack Elizabeth Jordan | Aslan | Montauk Beach House • Sponsored by Graylish LLC Donna Karan & Xio Grossett | Past Present Future | Urban Zen • Sponsored by EarthX LUVELLI | His Majesty | The Stephen Talkhouse • Sponsored by Deutsche Bank - With Kind Thanks to James Davies & Alex Giannou Kevin McEvoy | Serengeti | Duck Walk Vineyard • Sponsored by The Todd Family Paton Miller | Great Lion | Wölffer Estate Vineyard • Sponsored by EMSO Asset Management Beth O'Donnell | Goldilocks | Southampton Arts Center • Sponsored by Sandi Young - Butterfly Effect Jeremy Penn | Kitten Face | Duck Walk Vineyard • Sponsored by Dr. Taryn Marie Stejskal - Resilience Leadership Institute William Quigley | It's Not Just a Lion | AB NY Gallery • Sponsored by Teneo Dan Rizzie | Sinh | Amagansett Square • Sponsored by Alli McCartney - Alignment Partners at UBS Financial Services

DHL is the global lead partner for the Tusk Lion Trail, which is co-sponsored by ISPS Handa. Ubicquia, Inc., and The Padded Wagon are Premier sponsors for the U.S. Tusk Lion Trail. Other in-kind sponsors include Branded Visual Systems, Dan's Papers, Duck Walk Vineyards, Hamptons Magazine, Imagine Studios, Make Everything Workshop, Nova's Ark Project, The Purist, Urban Zen, and Wölffer Estate Vineyard. The Trail in The Hamptons is organized by the African Community and Conservation Foundation (ACCF) in partnership with Tusk.

Following the interactive sculpture exhibition, the unique works of art that have been displayed across The Hamptons will be auctioned at an event held in conjunction with ACCF at Wölffer Estate by leading global auction house Bonhams, on August 27 th. Funds raised at the auction and through public donations will support the work of ACCF, Tusk and our partners in protecting species and empowering communities across Africa.

More information about the event can be found here: https://us.tuskliontrail.com

