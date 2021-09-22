The Linux Foundation's Open Networking And Edge (ONE) Summit Expands Programming With Keynote And Mini Summit By The US Government, Enabling Secure, Open, And Programmable 5G Networks

The US DoD, DARPA, and NWIC Pacific host mini summit on accelerating innovation and deployments at scale based on open source 5G architecture & use cases

SAN FRANCISCO, Sept. 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The Linux Foundation , the nonprofit organization enabling mass innovation through open source, along with co-hosts LF Edge , LF Networking , and Cloud Native Computing Foundation (CNCF), today announced additional programming for ONE Summit contributed by the United States government. New programming includes a keynote address by Dr. Dan Massey, Project Leader, Operate through DoD 5G to NextG Initiative, as well as a US GOV OPS Mini Summit.

"We are honored to have such a broad and distinguished swath of experts participating in ONE Summit," said Arpit Joshipura, general manager, Networking, Edge and IoT, the Linux Foundation. "The latest additions to our program bring an even more diverse perspective on the future of 5G, and how initiatives like the 5G Super Blue Print can be consumed by both governments and enterprises."

Dr. Dan Massey, who leads the Operate Through portion of the DoD 5G to NextG Initiative, will give a keynote address on "Secur ely Operating through 5G Networks" on Monday, October 11 at 12:15pm PST. Operate Through aims to ensure the DoD can securely operate through commercial 5G networks across the globe.

Following a keynote by Dr. Jonathan Smith during the Open Networking & Edge Executive Forum (ONEEF) earlier this year, the US GOV OPS mini summit will examine requirements and progress of 5G, edge, and IoT technologies within enterprise and government entities. Hosted by NWIC Pacific division of the United States Navy and led by Doug Evans, Neil Hoff and Andrew Leidy from the Department of the Navy, the program will cover use cases and solutions that rely on the foundations of open source networking, edge, and cloud project communities (including LF Networking, LF Edge, CNCF, Kubernetes, Magma, and more). Specific discussion topics include:

Introduction to United States Government Open Programmable Secure (US-GOV OPS) initiative within the Linux Foundation

initiative within the Linux Foundation Overview of DARPA's Open, Programmable, Secure 5G (OPS-5G) project

(OPS-5G) project The Linux Foundation's 5G Super Blue Print

Discussion of the Office of the Under Secretary of Defense (OUSD) for Research & Engineering's 5G initiative, and the Multi-site OPS-5G Joint Independent Test Option (MOJITO) project

The mini-summit takes place October 11 from 2:00 PM to 4:50 PM PST. Registration to this mini-summit is included in the overall conference registration. Standard registration ends October 5, so register today for only US$50.

For more details on the ONE Summit, including information on registration and program agenda, please visit: https://events.linuxfoundation.org/open-networking-edge-summit-north-america/

