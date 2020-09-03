The Linux Foundation Announces The Full Line-up Of Sessions For The Open Source Summit Embedded Linux Conference Europe 2020 Virtual Experience, October 26 - 29 Open For All - Anytime. Anywhere.

The leading vendor neutral open source event will virtually showcase existing and emerging technologies as well as bring together global open source leaders and community visionaries.

SAN FRANCISCO, Sept. 3, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The Linux Foundation announced today the full line-up of sessions for the Open Source Summit + Embedded Linux Conference Europe 2020 Virtual Experience, the leading conference for open source developers, technologists, and community leaders. The event takes place virtually October 26 - 29 in the Greenwich Mean Time Zone. The schedule can be viewed here and the keynote speakers can be viewed here .

The 4-day event is dedicated to everything open source and will showcase a program of 250+ talks (conference session, tutorials, BoFs and keynotes) across tracks covering Linux Systems, IoT, AI, Cloud & Cloud Native, OS Dependability, OS Databases, Diversity & Inclusion, OS Leadership, Open Source Program Office Management (TODO) and the Embedded Linux Conference.

"Open Source Summit + Embedded Linux Conference Europe has proven to be an important event for the European open source community to gather annually for learning and collaboration that helps to grow and sustain the ecosystem," said Angela Brown, SVP & General Manager of Events at The Linux Foundation. "While the event is being held virtually in 2020, it will continue to deliver innovative content from open source leaders across the globe on key open source topics and technologies, and will include numerous ways for attendees to further pursue the engagement and collaboration opportunities the event has become synonymous with."

Featured Conference Sessions Include:

State of Linux Gaming - Gabriel Krisman Bertazi, Collabora

From Remote First Towards Async First - Isabel Drost-Fromm, Europace AG

Using the TPM - It's Not Rocket Science (Anymore) - Johannes Holland & Peter Huewe, Infineon Technologies AG

Building Trustworthy AI: Lessons from Open Source - Abigail Cabunoc Mayes, Mozilla

Fast Execution for Function Compositions in Serverless Computing - Ruichuan Chen & Istemi Ekin Akkus, Nokia Bell Labs

MySQL Performance for DevOps - Sveta Smirnova, Percona

Confirmed Keynote Speakers Include:

Liz Rice, Vice President, Open Source Engineering, Aqua Security

Andrew Wafaa, Director, Open Source Communities, Arm & Chair, The Yocto Project

Jesús Labarta Mancho, Director, Computer Sciences Department, Barcelona Supercomputing Center

Nithya Ruff, Executive Director, Open Source Program Office, Comcast & Chair, Board of Directors, The Linux Foundation

Sam Ramji, Chief Strategy Officer, DataStax

Ali Fenn, President, ITRenew

Shuli Goodman, Executive Director, LF Energy

Thomas Gleixner, Chief Technology Officer, Linutronix GmbH

Sachiko Muto, Chief Executive Officer, OpenForum Europe

Angela Benton, Founder & Chief Executive Officer, Streamlytics

Neil McGovern, Executive Director, The GNOME Foundation

Jim Zemlin, Executive Director, The Linux Foundation

Dr. Allan Friedman, Director, Cybersecurity Initiatives, National Telecommunications & Information Administration, US Department of Commerce

Registration for the virtual event is open and is just US$50. Members of The Linux Foundation receive a 20 percent discount - members can contact events@linuxfoundation.org to request a member discount code. The Linux Foundation provides diversity and need-based registration scholarships for this event to anyone that needs it; for information on eligibility and to apply, click here . Visit our website and follow us on Twitter and Facebook for all the latest event updates and announcements.

Open Source Summit + Embedded Linux Conference Europe 2020 is made possible thanks to our sponsors , including Platinum Sponsors Cloud Native Computing Foundation and IBM, Gold Sponsors Red Hat and VMware. For information on becoming an event sponsor, click here .

Members of the press who would like to request a media pass should contact Kristin O'Connell at koconnell@linuxfoundation.org .

