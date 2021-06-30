The Linux Foundation Announces Registration Is Open For Open Source Summit And More Fall Events

Linux Foundation Events are the meeting place of choice for open source maintainers, developers, architects, infrastructure managers and sysadmins, as well as technologists leading open source program offices, devrel teams and other critical leadership functions

SAN FRANCISCO, June 30, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The Linux Foundation , the nonprofit organization enabling mass innovation through open source, today announced that registration is open for many of its Fall 2021 events , for both in-person and virtual attendance. The Linux Foundation hosts the premier open source events around the world that empower technologists and other leaders to come together, share ideas, learn and collaborate to drive innovation.

In 2021, Linux Foundation Events will see over 90,000 open source community members from around the globe participate in-person and/or virtually. Discussions will center around the latest open source trends, emerging technology developments and best practices surrounding 5G, IoT, cloud computing, open networking, security, embedded Linux, OS databases, AI, software architecture, edge computing, open source program office management, fintech, and much more. New events hosted by The Linux Foundation this year include OSPOCon and OSPOCon Europe .

"We are ecstatic to return to in-person events, as we believe these face to face gatherings are so important to accelerating collaboration and progress," said Angela Brown, SVP & GM, Events, The Linux Foundation. "Additionally, we will continue to offer a virtual component for our events as well, allowing anyone, anywhere to participate online. We look forward to welcoming everyone and hope you will join us."

Registration is now open for the following Linux Foundation events. Please visit each event's website for information on early bird pricing, venues and more.

These events join KVM Forum , KubeCon + CloudNativeCon North America , Open Source Summit Japan + Automotive Linux Summit and many more that have already opened registration. Please see the full list of Linux Foundation Events here .

Discounts, Scholarships and Travel FundingMembers of The Linux Foundation receive a 20 percent discount off registration. Members can contact events@linuxfoundation.org to request a member discount code.

The Linux Foundation provides diversity and need-based registration scholarships for each event listed above. For more information on eligibility and how to apply, please visit the event's website, click the "Attend" tab and select the "Scholarships" option.

The Linux Foundation's Travel Fund is intended to enable open source developers and community members to attend events that they would otherwise be unable to attend due to a lack of funding. Please click here for more information.

Health and SafetyAfter careful consideration, we have decided that the safest course of action for returning to in-person events this fall is to take a "COVID-19 vaccine required" approach to participating in-person. To learn more, please read our blog post and visit the Health & Safety page, under the "Attend" tab on any of our event websites.

SpeakLinux Foundation events are an excellent way to get to know the community and share your ideas and the exciting work that you are doing. We strongly encourage first-time speakers and members of underrepresented communities to submit. If you aren't sure about your abstract or have any questions, please reach out to us and we will be more than happy to work with you on your proposal.

The call for speaking proposals for the following events is still open. Individuals are invited to speak in person or virtually. Please visit each event's website (linked below) to view suggested topics, timelines and more.

Linux Security Summit (Deadline: July 11) Open Source Strategy Summit London (Deadline: July 11) Open Source Strategy Summit NYC (Deadline: July 11) OSPOCon Europe (Deadline: July 18) The Linux Foundation Member Summit (Deadline: August 1. In-person only) Open Source Summit Japan + Automotive Linux Summit (Deadline: August 29. Virtual only)

SponsorLF event sponsorship packages offer speaking sessions & keynotes, lead generation programs, prominent branding opportunities and more; enabling you to make an important impact on the ecosystem, showcase your technologies and deliver your message. Click here to learn more about how you can share your thought leadership and support the entire global open source community. Email us for more information or to speak to our team.

PressMembers of the press who would like to attend and/or request a media pass should contact Kristin O'Connell at koconnell@linuxfoundation.org .

About the Linux FoundationFounded in 2000, the Linux Foundation is supported by more than 1,000 members and is the world's leading home for collaboration on open source software, open standards, open data, and open hardware. Linux Foundation's projects are critical to the world's infrastructure including Linux, Kubernetes, Node.js, and more. The Linux Foundation's methodology focuses on leveraging best practices and addressing the needs of contributors, users and solution providers to create sustainable models for open collaboration. For more information, please visit linuxfoundation.org .

