The Linux Foundation Announces Open Source Summit Embedded Linux Conference 2021 Will Move From Dublin, Ireland To Seattle, Washington

SAN FRANCISCO, April 27, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The Linux Foundation , the nonprofit organization enabling mass innovation through open source, announced today that Open Source Summit + Embedded Linux Conference 2021 , along with Linux Security Summit and OSPOCon , will take place in Seattle, Washington, USA, from September 27 - October 1.

Earlier in the year, it was announced that instead of separate North America and Europe editions of Open Source Summit + Embedded Linux Conference (OS Summit + ELC), only one would be held in 2021, located in Dublin, Ireland. The decision to move these events from Dublin, Ireland to Seattle, Washington, USA, has been made due to the current state of vaccination rates in Europe and upon review of past attendee survey results regarding where and when they would feel comfortable traveling this year.

OS Summit + ELC will be held in a hybrid format, with both in-person and virtual offerings, to ensure that everyone who wants to participate is able to do so.

KVM Forum , which was also scheduled to take place in Dublin, will now be a virtual event taking place September 15 -16. New details on Linux Plumbers Conference and Linux Kernel Maintainer Summit , also previously scheduled in Dublin, will be announced shortly. A second OSPOCon - OSPOCon Europe, will be held in London on October 6, 2021, with more details coming soon.

Registration for all events will open in June, after more details on local regulations and venue safety plans are available.

Calls for Speaking ProposalsThe Call for Speaking Proposals for OS Summit + ELC and OSPOCon are open through Sunday, June 13 at 11:59pm PDT. Interested community members are encouraged to apply here . Speakers will be able to speak in person or remotely.

Linux Security Summit's Call for Proposals is open through Sunday, June 27 at 11:59pm PDT. Applications are being accepted here . SponsorshipsSponsorships are available for all events. Benefits include speaking opportunities, prominent branding, opportunities to support diversity and inclusion, lead generation activities, event passes, and more. View the sponsorship prospectus here or email us to learn more.

Open Source Summit + Embedded Linux Conference 2021 is made possible thanks to Diamond Sponsors IBM and Red Hat, Platinum Sponsor Huawei and Gold Sponsor Soda Foundation, among others. For information on becoming an event sponsor, click here .

OSPOCon is presented by The Linux Foundation and the TODO Group and is made possible by Host Sponsors Eclipse Foundation and Huawei, and Supporter Sponsor Sauce Labs. For information on becoming an event sponsor, click here .

Linux Security Summit is made possible by General Sponsor Technology Innovation Institute, and Supporter Sponsors IBM and Indeed. For information on becoming a sponsor, click here .

Members of the press who would like to request a media pass should contact Kristin O'Connell at koconnell@linuxfoundation.org .

About The Linux FoundationFounded in 2000, The Linux Foundation is supported by more than 1,000 members and is the world's leading home for collaboration on open source software, open standards, open data, and open hardware. Linux Foundation projects are critical to the world's infrastructure, including Linux, Kubernetes, Node.js, and more. The Linux Foundation's methodology focuses on leveraging best practices and addressing the needs of contributors, users, and solution providers to create sustainable models for open collaboration. For more information, please visit us at linuxfoundation.org.

Follow The Linux Foundation on Twitter, Facebook, and LinkedIn for all the latest news, event updates and announcements.

The Linux Foundation Events are where the world's leading technologists meet, collaborate, learn and network in order to advance innovations that support the world's largest shared technologies.

The Linux Foundation has registered trademarks and uses trademarks. For a list of trademarks of The Linux Foundation, please see our trademark usage page: https://www.linuxfoundation.org/trademark-usage . Linux is a registered trademark of Linus Torvalds.

Media Contact: Kristin O'ConnellThe Linux Foundation koconnell@linuxfoundation.org

View original content to download multimedia: http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/the-linux-foundation-announces-open-source-summit--embedded-linux-conference-2021-will-move-from-dublin-ireland-to-seattle-washington-301278573.html

SOURCE The Linux Foundation