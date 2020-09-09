The LINQ Hotel Experience To Reopen Sept. 10 For Weekend Stays

Hotel to Resume Operations Thursday Through Sunday After Gaming Floor and Other Amenities Reopened June 12; Additional Amenities Available to Include Spa, Salon, Fitness Center and O'Sheas Casino

LAS VEGAS, Sept. 8, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (CZR) - Get Report ("Caesars" or "the Company") today announced plans to resume hotel operations at The LINQ Hotel + ExperienceThursday through Sunday, beginning Thursday, Sept. 10 at 10 a.m. Pacific Time. The gaming floor and several other amenities at the resort have been open since June 12. This announcement follows the successful reopening of Caesars Palace Las Vegas, Flamingo Las Vegas, Harrah's Las Vegas, Paris Las Vegas and Bally's Las Vegas, as well as The LINQ Promenade, High Roller Observation Wheel, FLY LINQ and Eiffel Tower Viewing Deck.

"With its center-Strip location, The LINQ Hotel + Experience conveniently offers many distinctive experiences for guests to enjoy including an array of restaurants, gaming, retail outlets, one-of-a-kind attractions and other amenities, all in one place," said Senior Vice President and The LINQ Hotel + Experience General Manager Dan Walsh. "With a continued emphasis on our enhanced health and safety protocols, we also look forward to welcoming guests back to staying at our contemporary hotel."

The following amenities will open at The LINQ Hotel + Experience :

Spa/Salon

Spa at The LINQ - Thursday through Sunday, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Fitness Center

Fitness Center - Thursday through Sunday, 7 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Food and Beverage

Nook Express - Friday through Sunday, 6 a.m. to 2 p.m.

The Book Fan Cave and Lounge Area (serving food from Guy Fieri's Vegas Kitchen & Bar) - Thursday, Friday and Monday, 3 p.m. to 11 p.m. ; Saturday through Sunday from 8 a.m. to 11 p.m.

Gaming

O'Sheas Casino - Friday through Sunday, 12 p.m. to midnight (bar is closed)

(bar is closed) The Book (Betting Desk) - Monday through Friday, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. ; Saturday through Sunday, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Retail

LINQ Essentials - Thursday, 4 p.m. to midnight ; Friday through Saturday, 9 a.m. to 2 a.m. ; Sunday, 9 a.m. to 11 p.m.

The following amenities have updated hours of operation:

Food and Beverage

Guy Fieri's Vegas Kitchen & Bar - Thursday through Monday, 5 p.m. to 11 p.m.

Vegas Kitchen & Bar - Thursday through Monday, Hash House A Go Go - Sunday through Thursday, 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. ; Friday through Saturday, 8 a.m. to 10 p.m.

Pool

Influence, The Pool at The LINQ - Friday through Saturday, 9 a.m. to 7:30 p.m. ; Sunday through Thursday, 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.

; Sunday through Thursday, Monday through Wednesday: Harrah's Las Vegas and Flamingo Las Vegas hotel guests

and Flamingo Las Vegas hotel guests

Thursday through Sunday: The LINQ Hotel + Experience guests only

Retail

LINQ Wine and Spirits - Monday through Wednesday, 2 p.m. to midnight ; Thursday 2 p.m. through Monday 3 a.m. (24 hours)

Located at the heart of the Las Vegas Strip, The LINQ Hotel + Experience offers a variety of exclusive experiences in one distinctive destination. Additionally, guests are just steps away from The LINQ Promenade - the open-air entertainment, retail and dining district with world-class attractions such as the High Roller, the world's tallest observation wheel, and FLY LINQ, the only zipline on the Strip. On top of all these experiences, The LINQ Hotel + Experience also has approachable, fun and modern accommodations, including stylish Deluxe Poolside Cabana Rooms and Bunk Bed Deluxe Rooms.

With Caesars' Vegas Getaway Sale available through Sept. 14, guests can save up to 25 percent on their next stay at The LINQ Hotel + Experience for select travel dates through July 2021. This offer is based on availability and cannot be combined with any other offer. Offer code: GAWAY20.

The Company previously announced that it has suspended fees for paid self-parking in Las Vegas.

The resumption of business at The LINQ Hotel + Experience follows the reopening of Caesars regional casinos and hotels across the country, in addition to the Las Vegas properties mentioned above. Caesars will open its remaining Las Vegas properties in line with customer demand, regulatory requirements and any additional health and safety considerations.

The LINQ Hotel + Experience has implemented Caesars' new health and safety protocols, which enhance its existing plans and practices in these areas. All Caesars properties are focused on the well-being of team members, guests and the community, and continue to work to create an environment with high standards of sanitization and physical distancing practices. Among the enhanced health and safety protocols include more frequent cleaning and sanitization. Caesars has also implemented a health screening program for all employees. Team members and guests are required to wear masks, which the Company makes available, at all Caesars properties.

For more information on the Company's health and safety protocols, visit: www.Caesars.com/health.

For a comprehensive list of amenities open at Caesars Entertainment Las Vegas Resorts, visit: www.caesars.com/las-vegas/open.

About Caesars Entertainment, Inc.Caesars Entertainment, Inc. is the largest casino-entertainment company in the U.S. and one of the world's most diversified casino-entertainment providers. Since its beginning in Reno, Nevada, in 1937, Caesars Entertainment has grown through development of new resorts, expansions and acquisitions. Caesars Entertainment's resorts operate primarily under the Caesars®, Harrah's®, Horseshoe® and Eldorado® brand names. Caesars Entertainment offers diversified amenities and one-of-a-kind destinations, with a focus on building loyalty and value with its guests through a unique combination of impeccable service, operational excellence and technology leadership. Caesars Entertainment is committed to its employees, suppliers, communities and the environment through its PEOPLE PLANET PLAY framework. For more information, please visit www.caesars.com/corporate.

