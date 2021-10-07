The Lifetime Value Company Selected 2021 Best Tech Work Culture Regional Timmy Winner

NEW YORK, Oct. 7, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- As voted on by their peers in the tech industry, Tech in Motion is proud to announce that The Lifetime Value Company (LTV) has claimed the Best Tech Work Culture, Small to Mid-Size Employer title in the 7 th Annual Timmy Awards, celebrating the best workplaces across North America. Best Tech Work Culture winners like LTV cultivate a rewarding team environment, bringing tech employees together over a shared mission and fostering innovation, learning and technical creativity. LTV goes on to the North American Awards, announced Oct. 28 and judged by leaders from companies like Netflix and Paypal.

"Winners of Best Tech Work Culture have proven to be the best in their city at inspiring innovation and bettering the lives of their tech teams," said Mandy Walker, Executive Director of Tech in Motion's founder Motion Recruitment . "We are proud to honor these companies that have adapted to a constantly shifting environment and continued to thrive in 2021."

With a portfolio of brands including BeenVerified, Bumper, Ownerly and more, The Lifetime Value Company is a fast-growing technology organization that builds exciting data products, from web-based services to best-in-class apps. Unlocking long-term value for customers and employees is at the heart of what we do.

"We're thrilled to win the Timmy Award for Best Tech Work Culture in our region," said Josh Levy, CEO and co-founder of LTV Co. "Our greatest assets are our people and the culture we've collectively built. Valuing a culture of innovation, communication, collaboration and mentorship has helped us foster team and individual growth, and it's an honor to be recognized for that."

This year, the Best Tech Work Culture is separated into two categories, one for Small to Medium Employers (1-250 Employees) and one for Large Employers (251-999 Employees). Other categories for the Awards include: Best Tech Manager, Best Tech for Good, Best Enterprise Tech Employer and Best Tech Startup.

To see if LTV takes home the North American Timmy Award, mark your calendars for October 28 th for the 2021 Timmy Awards Ceremony. After the success of last year's show, the biggest night in tech will once again be an entirely digital experience honoring the top workplaces the tech world has to offer. The virtual ceremony will be a night full of amazing guest speakers and fun surprises. If you're interested in joining the ceremony of learning more about the Awards, visit the Timmy Awards website.

