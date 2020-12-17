The Life Coach School Names New CEO

ALLEN, Texas, Dec. 17, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The Life Coach School today announced that Erika Royal has joined the company as Chief Executive Officer, effective immediately.

Ms. Royal comes to the company from AmLaw 100 law firm, where she worked for 22 years, 12 of which she served as a partner for the firm. She brings her experience in the coaching industry as well as her background working in diversity and accessibility to The Life Coach School.

A graduate of Harvard Law School, Ms. Royal's strong strategic mindset and leadership skills will be integral to the School, which continues to see unprecedented growth. The transition into her new role as CEO has begun, and Ms. Royal is already comfortable and confident with her new responsibilities.

"I am honored and humbled to take on the incredible role of CEO of The Life Coach School," said Ms. Royal. "This is a company I love and have believed in for a long time. It has played a huge role in my personal mental health and happiness, and I'm thrilled that I'll be able to improve people's lives by showing others what's possible with the Model."

"When you find someone you know will come in and do an amazing job, it's like discovering your soulmate," said Brooke Castillo, Founder of The Life Coach School. "That's what I found with Erika. She's the perfect person for this role, and I have absolute confidence in our decision. We're going to be able to do more together than we would have ever been able to do separately. This is the beginning of something incredible."

About The Life Coach School: The Life Coach School is the premier institution for both life coach certification and personal self coaching. Through its Coach Certification Program and self coaching program, Self Coaching Scholars, the School sets the standard for the coaching industry. The Life Coach School works to inspire individuals to care for their mental health by being the ultimate example of what's possible.

