The Legacy Senior Communities Champions Residents Despite Winter Storm Damages

DALLAS, Feb. 19, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- While many in the metroplex suffer in the wake of the latest winter storms, The Legacy Senior Communities have proven resilient. The Legacy team's experience and unwavering dedication led to the successful relocation of 90 residents and team members from Plano to Dallas.

At 2 a.m. Monday, The Legacy Willow Bend suffered a power outage and burst pipes due to the city's record low temperatures. Within 24 hours, the Legacy staff had transitioned 60 residents from their Willow Bend campus in Plano to The Legacy Midtown Park in Dallas, including 31 healthcare patients and two canine companions.

"The Willow Bend team went into action immediately, no questions asked, just doing what needed to be done," said Laura Levy, Executive Director of The Legacy Willow Bend. "The Legacy Midtown Park team quickly prepared their community and welcomed us with open arms, knowing how difficult the next several days were going to be."

Such a large scale move in unstable weather conditions required remarkable collaborative efforts between the two communities. Every member of The Legacy team, from transportation and maintenance crews to housekeeping and dining staff, pitched in to ensure their seniors received the best care possible.

"Employees from across The Legacy organization have pulled together to quickly and effectively respond to the most recent crisis threatening our residents and clients," said Melissa Orth, President and CEO of The Legacy Senior Communities. "Our staff adapted to care for and serve our residents in an incredible way."

Lynne Lautin's parents are residents at The Legacy Willow Bend and were among the group transferred to Midtown Park. "I am so proud to be a part of the Legacy family," said Lautin. "I truly appreciate what they've done during the pandemic and now this. I'm not sure what can be thrown at The Legacy next, but whatever it is, they will handle it beautifully."

Orth acknowledges that while her team's quick resolve deserves recognition, their excellence doesn't surprise her. "Once again, The Legacy Senior Communities demonstrates how unexpected challenges bring us closer together and strengthen our resolve and sense of community. I consider it a privilege to be a part of The Legacy team."

About The Legacy Senior CommunitiesThe Legacy Senior Communities, a Jewish-sponsored, not-for-profit charitable organization, established a solid foundation of caring for seniors and their families in 1953. The organization currently serves Dallas seniors and their families through The Legacy Willow Bend, The Legacy Midtown Park, and The Legacy at Home. For more information, visit https://thelegacyseniorcommunities.org/ .

The consequences of the pandemic, and now the latest winter storms, have created widespread needs across The Legacy organization. As a not-for-profit, the excellence of our service and staff is supported by the gracious donations of others. For more information, please visit our Grateful Hearts campaign at https://thelegacyseniorcommunities.org/home/communities/donate/donation/ .

