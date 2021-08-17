The Leading Online Travel Agency In Australia And New Zealand Deploys Bright Pattern For Omnichannel Digital CX

Digital-first travel company deploys Bright Pattern Contact Center software to drive sales and improve customer experience using chat, messengers, SMS, in-app messaging, and voice.

SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, Calif., Aug. 17, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Bright Pattern , a leading provider of AI-powered cloud contact center software , has been deployed by the leading online travel agency in Australia and New Zealand with business spanning both consumer markets and wholesales B2B markets. The company is using Bright Pattern's cloud-based omnichannel contact center software to drive sales and improve customer experience over voice, chat, email, messengers, SMS, and mobile in-app channels, and implement visual IVR capabilities over these different digital channels.

Chat and other digital channels are the primary support option for the company, and the need to automate and integrate these channels was a key initiative. To reduce effort and increase speed, the company added visual IVR capabilities over all their digital channels including webchat, Facebook messenger, and the company's mobile app. This digital-first approach quickly and efficiently handles most interactions and streamlines business processes via customer self-service. These different digital channels allow them to handle the bulk of customer interactions including general questions, pre-booking questions, changing flights or hotels, cancellation, adding seats, baggage, and more. Customers can use their preferred channel, whether it's web chat, Facebook messenger, SMS, the company's mobile app, email or voice calls when needed.

"The global travel and hospitality sector was hit hard by COVID-19 and to mitigate the impact on business and quickly recover, companies that were nimble and innovative turned to new digital and self-service options to improve sales and better service customers. This is a great example of an innovative, digital-first leader in the hospitality industry", said Ted Hunting, SVP Marketing at Bright Pattern. "With the surge in mobile and digital channels that has arisen since the pandemic, this company turned to Bright Pattern to make their digital vision for driving sales and helping customers a reality".

Companies of all sizes select Bright Pattern to power their customer experience because of its easy-to-use yet powerful omnichannel platform, offering traditional channels and emerging channels like Facebook Messenger, in-app customer support, enterprise functionality, and cloud-first architecture. Bright Pattern was recently recognized by Ovum as a Market Challenger , by Omdia for best platform functionality , by Frost & Sullivan as a top-performing vendor, and as a leader by Gartner and G2 Crowd as a CCaaS leader.

About Bright Pattern Bright Pattern provides the simplest and most powerful AI-powered omnichannel contact center software and service management solutions for innovative midsize and enterprise companies. To make customer service brighter, easier, and faster than ever before, Bright Pattern offers the only true omnichannel cloud platform with embedded AI that can be deployed quickly and nimbly by business users—without costly professional services. Bright Pattern allows companies to offer an effortless and personal customer experience across channels like voice, text, chat, email, video, messengers, and bots. Bright Pattern also allows companies to measure and act on every interaction on every channel with embedded AI omnichannel quality management . The company was founded by a team of industry veterans who pioneered the leading contact center solutions and are now delivering an architecture for the future with an advanced cloud-first approach . Bright Pattern's cloud contact center solution is used globally in over 26 countries.

