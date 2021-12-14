The LCD Soundsystem Holiday Special With Amazon Music—Featuring Eric Wareheim, Macaulay Culkin, Christine Ko, And Aparna Nancherla—to Stream On December 22

(AMZN) - Get Amazon.com, Inc. Report Today, Amazon Music announced The LCD Soundsystem Holiday Special , an innovative virtual event streaming December 22, featuring the band on the heels of their sold-out 20-show residency in Brooklyn. Comedian, actor, and writer Eric Wareheim ( Tim & Eric) will direct and star in the special, which also features a star-studded cast including Macaulay Culkin, Christine Ko, and Aparna Nancherla portraying the band in a '90s-inspired sitcom titled All My Friends. Amazon Music invites fans around the world to watch on the Amazon Music channel on Twitch and Prime Video beginning at 6 p.m. PST/9 p.m. EST on December 22.

Named for the 2007 LCD anthem, the All My Friends sitcom is set inside a fictional home shared by all of the members of LCD Soundsystem, with Eric Wareheim playing the band's fearless leader, James Murphy. The cast also includes actors Christine Ko as Nancy Whang (vocals and keyboards), Macaulay Culkin as Pat Mahoney (drums), Tony Cavalero as Nick Millhiser (synth), Cory Loykasek as Al Doyle (guitar and synth), Aparna Nancherla as Abby Echiverri (synth), Jon Daly as Tyler Pope (bass), Rex Lee as Brian Graf (LCD Soundsystem's manager), Luenell as the band's tour manager, and Eric's puppet as Korey Richey (synth). After the sitcom opens the show, the real LCD Soundsystem will take the stage to perform a career-spanning set-capped off with a special rendition of the band's 2015 single, "Christmas Will Break Your Heart," performed live for the first time ever.

"I've already conquered film, James has conquered music, but we have yet to conquer the sitcom—the HIGHEST form of art," said Eric Wareheim. "We've been working on this project for 15 years, and for this show we're unveiling a uniquely emotional perspective of the sitcom universe for the holidays—provided by one of the greatest bands of all time and my dear friends, LCD Soundsystem. I can't believe Amazon Music is letting us do this."

"I am similarly stunned that someone let us do this," said James Murphy. "At least we finally get to use our Korey puppet."

Emerging from New York in the early '00s, LCD Soundsystem released the acclaimed albums LCD Soundsystem, Sound of Silver, and This Is Happening, before playing a 2011 farewell concert at New York's Madison Square Garden immortalized as the recently reissued The Long Goodbye. The band reunited five years later, and in 2017 released their #1-charting fourth album, American Dream, which featured the Best Dance Recording GRAMMY-winning "Tonite." American Dream is available to stream here. The LCD Soundsystem Holiday Special airs on the Amazon Music channel on Twitch and on Prime Video for all Amazon customers globally on December 22 at 6 p.m. PST/9 p.m. EST. The show will also be available only for Prime members to watch on-demand on Prime Video for a limited time.

Earlier this month, Amazon Music announced its biggest season of holiday programming yet, with a variety of new Amazon Original songs, including Taylor Swift's reimagined version of her beloved hit "Christmas Tree Farm," Camila Cabello's cover of "I'll Be Home for Christmas," a fresh original song from Dan + Shay called "Pick Out a Christmas Tree," Leon Bridges' reimagined version of Marvin Gaye's "Purple Snowflakes," Sech's new original song, "Carta Navideña," and George Ezra's "Come on Home for Christmas." Listeners can find new Amazon Originals and classic hits on the global playlist, " Merry Mix."

For a limited time, customers who haven't yet tried Amazon Music Unlimited can get three months free—with unlimited access to more than 75 million songs, ad-free, in the highest-quality streaming audio and millions of podcast episodes.

