The Law Offices Of James Scott Farrin Prepares To Fight For Clients After Study Links Xeljanz/Xeljanz XR To Severe Cardiac Events, Pulmonary Embolisms

The drug, approved in 2012 and prescribed to thousands of people, was linked to life-threatening and previously undisclosed side effects.

DURHAM, N.C., May 20, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- A thorough post-marketing study on the prescription drug Xeljanz has revealed a possible link to potentially fatal side effects that were never disclosed. Specifically, the study noted blood clotting issues including deep vein thrombosis (DVT) and pulmonary embolism (PE), along with severe cardiac events. Click here for more information on the study and on Xeljanz.

As a result of this revelation and the effect the undisclosed threat may have had on patients, the Law Offices of James Scott Farrin is accepting cases related to Xeljanz.

To be considered, patients must have taken Xeljanz and been diagnosed with DVT, PE, or had a major cardiac event such as a heart attack.

Multiple Xeljanz Lawsuits Have Been Filed - The Time to Act Is Now

If you or anyone you know has taken Xeljanz and been diagnosed with DVT, PE, or had a serious cardiac event such as a heart attack, we encourage you to seek counsel from an experienced North Carolina product liability attorney. Our legal team is ready to help you. Contact us for a free case evaluation at farrin.com/contact or call 1-866-900-7078.

The Law Offices of James Scott Farrin consults with a national network of attorneys on defective drug cases in an attempt to provide the best representation we can for our clients. Depending on the details of your case, our firm will likely refer your matter to another law firm with which we associate. We will only do this if we believe it is in your best interests, and if you agree.

About the Law Offices of James Scott Farrin

The Law Offices of James Scott Farrin is one of the largest personal injury firms in North Carolina and has helped over 50,000 injured people since 1997. Operating from 16 offices in NC and one in SC, many of the firm's 50+ accomplished attorneys are recognized professionals in their fields. The firm focuses on providing quality legal services to as many people as possible in the following practice areas: personal injury, car accidents, workers' compensation, nursing home abuse, whistleblowing, defective products, eminent domain, mass torts, class actions, and Social Security Disability.

Offices in Durham (Main), Raleigh, Charlotte, Greensboro, NC, and Greenville, SC. Attorney J. Gabe Talton: 280 South Mangum St., Suite 400, Durham, NC

