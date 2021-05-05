The Law Offices Of Frank R. Cruz Reminds Investors Of Looming Deadline In The Class Action Lawsuit Against XL Fleet Corp. (XL)

The Law Offices of Frank R. Cruz reminds investors of the upcoming May 7, 2021 deadline to file a lead plaintiff motion in the class action filed on behalf of investors who purchased XL Fleet Corp.

The Law Offices of Frank R. Cruz reminds investors of the upcoming May 7, 2021deadline to file a lead plaintiff motion in the class action filed on behalf of investors who purchased XL Fleet Corp. ("XL Fleet" or the "Company") (XL) - Get Report securities between October 2, 2020 and March 2, 2021, inclusive (the "Class Period").

On March 3, 2021, Muddy Waters Research published a report entitled "XL Fleet Corp. (XL) - Get Report: More SPAC Trash," alleging, among other things, that salespeople "were pressured to inflate their sales pipelines materially in order to mislead XL's board and investors" and that "customer reorder rates are in reality quite low" due to "poor performance and regulatory issues." Citing interviews with former employees, the report alleged that "at least 18 of 33 customers XL featured were inactive." Muddy Waters also claimed that XL has "weak technology" and that "XL's announcement of future class 7-8 upfits seems highly promotional" because the task is "too technologically complex for XL engineers to deliver on the promised timeline."

On this news, the Company's stock price fell $2.09, or 13%, to close at $13.86 per share on March 3, 2021, on unusually heavy trading volume. The share price continued to decline by $2.69, or 19.4%, over two consecutive trading sessions to close at $11.17 per share on March 5, 2021, on unusually heavy trading volume.

The complaint filed in this class action alleges that throughout the Class Period, Defendants made materially false and/or misleading statements, as well as failed to disclose material adverse facts about the Company's business, operations, and prospects. Specifically, Defendants failed to disclose to investors: (1) that XL Fleet's salespeople were pressured to inflate their sales pipelines to boost the Company's reported sales and backlog; (2) that at least 18 of the 33 customers that XL featured were inactive and had not placed an order since 2019; (3) that XL's technology had been materially overstated and offered only 5% to 10% of fleet savings; (4) that XL lacks the supply chain and engineers to roll out new products on the announced timelines; and (5) that, as a result of the foregoing, Defendants' positive statements about the Company's business, operations, and prospects were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis.

If you purchased or otherwise acquired XL Fleet securities during the Class Period, you may move the Court no later than May 7, 2021 to request appointment as lead plaintiff in this putative class action lawsuit.

