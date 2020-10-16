The Law Offices Of Frank R. Cruz Reminds Investors Of Looming Deadline In The Class Action Lawsuit Against OneSpan Inc. (OSPN)

The Law Offices of Frank R. Cruz reminds investors of the upcoming October 19, 2020 deadline to file a lead plaintiff motion in the class action filed on behalf of investors who purchased OneSpan Inc.

The Law Offices of Frank R. Cruz reminds investors of the upcoming October 19, 2020deadline to file a lead plaintiff motion in the class action filed on behalf of investors who purchased OneSpan Inc. ("OneSpan" or the "Company") (OSPN) - Get Report securities between May 9, 2018 and August 11, 2020, inclusive (the "Class Period").

In September 2018, the Company completed its IPO, selling 13.8 million ADSs at $7.00 per share.

On August 4, 2020, OneSpan announced that it had identified errors relate to certain contracts with customers involving software licenses. As a result, the Company estimated that it had overstated revenue by $2 to $2.5 million between first quarter 2018 and first quarter 2020.

Then, on August 11, 2020, OneSpan disclosed that it could not timely file its quarterly report for the period ended June 30, 2020. According to the Company, revenue had been overstated by $2.2 million from the first quarter in the year ended December 31, 2018 to the quarter ended March 31, 2020. OneSpan also withdrew its fiscal 2020 guidance.

On this news, the Company's shares fell $12.36, or nearly 40%, to close at $18.84 per share on August 12, 2020.

The complaint filed in this class action alleges that throughout the Class Period, Defendants made materially false and/or misleading statements, as well as failed to disclose material adverse facts about the Company's business, operations, and prospects. Specifically, Defendants failed to disclose to investors: (1) that OneSpan had inadequate disclosure controls and procedures and internal control over financial reporting; (2) as a result, OneSpan overstated its revenue relating to certain contracts with customers involving software licenses in its financial statements spread out over the quarters from the first quarter of 2018 to the first quarter of 2020; (3) that as a result, it was foreseeably likely that the Company would eventually have to delay one or more scheduled earnings releases, conference calls, and/or financial filings with the SEC; (4) that OneSpan downplayed the negative impacts of errors in its financial statements; (5) that all the foregoing, once revealed, was foreseeably likely to have a material negative impact on the Company's financial results and reputation; and (6) as a result, the Company's public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times.

