The Law Offices Of Frank R. Cruz Continues Its Investigation Of Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc. (FENC) On Behalf Of Investors

The Law Offices of Frank R. Cruz continues its investigation on behalf of Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc. ("Fennec" or the "Company") (FENC) - Get Report investors concerning the Company's possible violations of federal securities laws.

On August 11, 2020, Fennec disclosed that it had received a Complete Response Letter ("CRL") from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration ("FDA") regarding the Company's New Drug Application ("NDA") for PEDMARK, a formulation of sodium thiosulfate for intravenous administration for the ototoxicity associated with cisplatin chemotherapy. According to the CRL, "after recent completion of a pre-approval inspection of the manufacturing facility of [Fennec's] drug product manufacturer, the FDA identified deficiencies resulting in a Form 483, which is a list of conditions or practices that are required to be resolved prior to the approval of PEDMARK."

On this news, Fennec's stock price fell $3.51 per share, or 34%, to close at $6.66 per share on August 11, 2020, thereby injuring investors.

If you purchased Fennec securities, have information or would like to learn more about these claims, or have any questions concerning this announcement or your rights or interests with respect to these matters, please contact Frank R. Cruz, of The Law Offices of Frank R. Cruz, 1999 Avenue of the Stars, Suite 1100, Los Angeles, California 90067 at 310-914-5007, by email to info@frankcruzlaw.com, or visit our website at www.frankcruzlaw.com. If you inquire by email please include your mailing address, telephone number, and number of shares purchased.

