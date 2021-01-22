The Law Offices Of Frank R. Cruz Continues Its Investigation Of Eos Energy Enterprises, Inc. (EOSE) On Behalf Of Investors

The Law Offices of Frank R. Cruz continues its investigation of Eos Energy Enterprises, Inc.

The Law Offices of Frank R. Cruz continues its investigation of Eos Energy Enterprises, Inc. ("Eos Energy" or the "Company") (EOSE) on behalf of investors concerning the Company's possible violations of federal securities laws.

On January 14, 2021, Iceberg Research published a report entitled "Eos Energy ($EOSE): Fake Customers Won't Recharge a Dead Battery," alleging among other things that Eos Energy has "failed technology and dubious customers." Citing findings that "the disclosed customers are extremely unlikely to have the financial ability to honour their contracts," the report "estimate[s] that EOS' equity is worth only $144M . . . which represents a 90% downside from its current market cap of $1.5B."

On this news, Eos Energy stock price fell $3.85, or 13.55%, to close at $24.56 per share on January 14, 2021, thereby injuring investors.

