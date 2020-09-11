The Law Offices Of Frank R. Cruz Continues Its Investigation Of Encore Capital Group, Inc. (ECPG) On Behalf Of Investors

The Law Offices of Frank R. Cruz continues its investigation on behalf of Encore Capital Group, Inc.

The Law Offices of Frank R. Cruz continues its investigation on behalf of Encore Capital Group, Inc. ("Encore" or the "Company") (ECPG) - Get Report investors concerning the Company's possible violations of federal securities laws.

On September 8, 2020, the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau ("CFPB") filed a complaint alleging that Encore and its subsidiaries violated a consent order "by suing consumers without possessing required documentation, using law firms and an internal legal department to engage in collection efforts without providing required disclosures, and failing to provide consumers with required loan documentation after consumers requested it."

On this news, the Company's share price fell sharply during intraday trading on September 9, 2020.

