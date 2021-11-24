The Law Offices Of Frank R. Cruz Continues Investigation Of Redwire Corporation (RDW) On Behalf Of Investors

The Law Offices of Frank R. Cruz continues its investigation of Redwire Corporation ("Redwire" or the "Company") (NYSE: RDW) on behalf of investors concerning the Company's possible violations of federal securities laws.

On November 10, 2021, Redwire announced that it would postpone the release of its third quarter earnings results. The Company "was notified by an employee of potential accounting issues at a business subunit," and the Audit Committee was investigating the allegations.

On this news, Redwire's stock price fell $1.92, or 16%, to close at $9.99 per share on November 10, 2021, thereby injuring investors.

Then, on November 15, 2021, Redwire stated that it could not timely file its quarterly report for the period ended September 30, 2021. Due to the pending investigation into the accounting issues at a business subunit, "the Company has not been able to finalize its financial statements or its assessment of the effectiveness of its disclosure controls and procedures and any impact" on the report.

On this news, Redwire's stock price fell sharply during intraday trading on November 15, 2021, thereby injuring investors further.

