The Law Offices Of Frank R. Cruz Continues Investigation Of Lightning EMotors Inc. (ZEV) On Behalf Of Investors

The Law Offices of Frank R. Cruz continues its investigation of Lightning eMotors Inc.

The Law Offices of Frank R. Cruz continues its investigation of Lightning eMotors Inc. ("Lightning eMotors" or the "Company") (ZEV) - Get Report on behalf of investors concerning the Company's possible violations of federal securities laws.

If you are a shareholder who suffered a loss, click here to participate.

On August 16, 2021, after the market closed, Lightning eMotors announced its second quarter 2021 financial results, reporting a net loss of $46.1 million, compared to a net loss of $2.8 million during the prior-year period. The Company also withdrew its fiscal 2021 guidance, stating that it "no longer expects to meet full year guidance" citing among other things "chassis production disruptions."

On this news, the Company's share price fell $1.63, or 17%, to close at $8.00 per share on August 17, 2021.

Follow us for updates on Twitter: twitter.com/FRC_LAW.

If you purchased Lightning eMotors securities, have information or would like to learn more about these claims, or have any questions concerning this announcement or your rights or interests with respect to these matters, please contact Frank R. Cruz, of The Law Offices of Frank R. Cruz, 1999 Avenue of the Stars, Suite 1100, Los Angeles, California 90067 at 310-914-5007, by email to info@frankcruzlaw.com, or visit our website at www.frankcruzlaw.com. If you inquire by email please include your mailing address, telephone number, and number of shares purchased.

This press release may be considered Attorney Advertising in some jurisdictions under the applicable law and ethical rules.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210823005566/en/